Register
14:54 GMT23 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A participant displays an artist's impression of the India map decorated with a saffron shawl as ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate government revoking disputed Kashmir's special status in Prayagraj, India, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

    India: Chhattisgarh State Cops Summon BJP Spokesperson Over Congress 'Toolkit' Post

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107647/28/1076472887_0:222:2851:1826_1200x675_80_0_0_1a0500c2b15cf17824fdac4f99c4ab81.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105231082973816-india-chhattisgarh-state-cops-summon-bjp-spokesperson-over-congress-toolkit-post/

    Over the past two months, India's health infrastructure has been badly exposed. As the second wave of Coronavirus hit the country, healthcare facilities struggled to cope with the rising demand for hospital beds, medical oxygen and drugs; the ruling party was slammed for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    India's Chhattisgarh state police on Sunday summoned top Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra over the "Congress toolkit" issue, officials said. According to the BJP, the "toolkit" is a document manufactured by the Congress to destroy the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

    The notice to Patra mentions that he allegedly tried to spread fake news by sharing the "toolkit" on Twitter and other social media networks.

    According to the police, the action against Patra, the national spokesperson of India's ruling BJP Party, came after a complaint was filed by Akash Sharma, the student wing chief of Congress in Chhattisgarh and Head of Congress research wing, Rajeev Gowda, who is a co-complainant in the case.

    "We have asked Patra to be present here in person or via video conference. Not complying with the notice would attract legal action," a senior official told Sputnik. He further stated that a similar notice has been served to Patra's senior colleague Raman Singh, who has been asked to be present in his residence on Monday from his statement.

    Earlier this week, Patra in a post had claimed that the screenshots of the document tagged in his post were Congress’s ‘Toolkit’ on Covid-19 to help foreign media come up with anti-India stories and maligning the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his federal government over COVID management.

    On Thursday, Twitter flagged a ‘manipulated media’ warning on a tweet post by Patra after Congress lodged a formal complaint with Twitter. The Congress party in its complaint called the tweet by Patra and subsequent tweets by BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP leader BL Santosh as fabricated and an attempt to spread misinformation.

    ​Congress has claimed that the BJP forged the letterhead of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department and printed the alleged toolkit on the same document. It demanded action against Patra, Irani, Nadda and several other leaders of the BJP, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

    Meanwhile, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has written to the micro-blogging site objecting to the tag. In a letter, the ministry said the move by Twitter appears "prejudged", "prejudiced", and "arbitrary".

    Related:

    Plea in India's Top Court Seeks Policy to Protect Rights of Dead as Bodies Found Floating in Ganges
    Narendra Modi Government 'Burying Its Head in the Sand' as COVID Rages in India, Says Rahul Gandhi
    Twitter Flags BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra's Congress 'Toolkit' Post as 'Manipulated Media'
    Tags:
    USS Coronado, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, corona, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh, Congress, congress, Congress, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    British model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Time 100 gala at Lincoln Centre in New York on 23 April 2019
    The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse