Register
11:48 GMT23 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this aerial photograph taken on May 5, 2021 funeral pyres of Covid-19 coronavirus victims are seen in a cremation ground along the banks of the Ganges River, in Garhmukteshwar

    Plea in India's Top Court Seeks Policy to Protect Rights of Dead as Bodies Found Floating in Ganges

    © AP Photo / ARCHANA THIYAGARAJAN
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082857564_0:311:2733:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_8045b1f49e2b5d452ecf7c2146b02ecb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105231082971907-plea-in-indias-top-court-seeks-policy-to-protect-rights-of-dead-as-bodies-found-floating-in-ganges/

    Over the past month, hundreds of bodies, allegedly COVID-19 victims, have been found floating in the Ganges or buried in the sand in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. As pictures of these corpses emerge online, experts say India has been under-reporting its virus death toll.

    As the Narendra Modi-led government faces criticism over the number of bodies found floating in the country's rivers, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in India's top court demanding a policy to protect the rights of the dead.

    The plea filed by Delhi-based NGO Distress Management Collective argues that specific legislation is needed to ensure that those who die are given a dignified cremation or burial. 

    According to the NGO, the Supreme Court should issue guidelines to India's states and Union Territories (UTs) regarding rates for cremations, burials, and ambulance services to stop people being overcharged. Additionally, the plea seeks strict penal action against states for non-compliance.

    "In view of the fact that issue of floating dead bodies in River Ganga has attracted unwanted global media attention, it is imperative that this Hon'ble Apex court directs the Centre to consider the gravity of the issue and enact a law that ensures dignity and the rights of the dead," the plea reads.

    It adds that overcharging for cremations and ambulances is directly related to the dumping of bodies in the Ganges. Many families have reportedly resorted to such measures because they simply can't afford to cremate their relatives. Multiple reports say that the cost of cremating the dead in India has now risen to around $400 from $70 in April.

    However, bodies are still being pulled out of the river and the way in which the authorities are treating these remains is being criticised on social media.

    Warning: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.

    Recently, a body fished out of the Ganges in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh state was given a makeshift cremation using tyres and petrol as the police and local officials looked on from a distance.

    The horrifying images of floating dead bodies have forced the government into action. Cops are now patrolling the banks of waterways and state authorities have created a network of free cremation sites. The government has also made firewood and priests available to families of COVID-19 victims.

    Related:

    India Reportedly Deploys Police Units, CCTV to Prevent Water Burials in Ganges
    After Mass Grave Exposed Along Ganges River, Indian Police Burn Dead Bodies With Tyres and Petrol
    India: Mass Graves of COVID-19 Victims Found on Banks of Ganges, Hindu Holy River
    Tags:
    Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India, Supreme Court, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, corona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    British model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Time 100 gala at Lincoln Centre in New York on 23 April 2019
    The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse