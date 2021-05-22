Thousands Throng to Indian Village to Receive Ayurvedic 'Miracle Medicine' for COVID-19 - Video

India has been registering around 300,000 cases on a daily basis since April this year. Many medical experts have blamed political events and religious gatherings for the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Thousands of people have been seen violating COVID norms and creating a virtual stampede in Krishnapatnam village in Andhra Pradesh to receive a free dose of a "miracle medicine" developed by an Ayurvedic practitioner. An elderly practitioner, B. Anandaiah, claims that the medicine is effective in curing COVID-19; however, as of now no scientific evidence is available to prove its efficacy.

Magical Remedy or a recipe for disaster? Huge crowds at Krishnapatnam, Nellore gather to get their share of magical remedy for #Covid from Anandiah a family ayurvedic practitioner. Ppl are getting discharged from hospitals to get the medicine. 3km traffic jams #AndhraPradesh!

Believing his claims, thousands of COVID-19 patients in Nellore GGH vacated the ward and rushed to take a dose of the drug, which has been made out of "experience", as claimed by Anandaiah.

Entire ward in Nellore GGH vacated as patients rush to #Krishnapatnam to get 'medicine' from Anandiah!These are #Covid patients. Don't forget there will be 50-60k crowd there today...including positive patients. Did #AndhraPradesh find a cure or are they inviting THIRD wave?

Soon after the free distribution of the medicine started, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called a high-level review meeting and inquired about the medicine. After the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister A.K.K. Srinivas said that the state government had decided to send the medicine to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for a detailed study about its efficacy.

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has also asked Minister for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and ICMR Director Balram Bhargava to conduct a study on the drug.

While thousands of videos have gone viral on Twitter, where people are seen queuing for the medicine, one clip shows a man falling down, allegedly due to low oxygen level, but then miraculously getting up after taking the medicine.

The video from #Krishnapatnam you see, man falls due to low o2 levels & the volunteer Administration gave him medicine & made him to get recovered.

still unbelievable...! #Nellore #COVIDEmergency #anandayya Garu



still unbelievable...! #Nellore #COVIDEmergency #anandayya Garu pic.twitter.com/XzvNRT2Ifa — arey Dillipuuu 🇮🇳😒 (@itsDKupdated) May 21, 2021

However, a former bureaucrat, P.V. Ramesh, who worked as principal secretary (health) and also special chief secretary to the state chief, called the drug as “yet another recipe for disaster”.

“Governments must stop such epidemics of superstition. Those preparing and promoting this Krishnapatnam concoction are punishable under the Pharmacy Act, 1948, and Drugs and Magic Remedies, 1954”, he said.

Several others have also condemned this act, taking to Twitter to express their views.

Why was an unqualified person allowed to give medicine for something like #Covid? #anandayya's guru told him how to make medicine in his DREAM. NO science, NO research- just dream! How stupid are we?

The whole #Krishnapatnam magical remedy for Covid is a THE biggest disaster.

After struggling to sustain two deadly COVID-19 waves, India is already preparing to battle a third wave that is anticipated to be even more dangerous, especially for children.