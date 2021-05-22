Register
12:49 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Elderly people wait for their turn to receive the dose of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government high school in Hyderabad on April 5, 2021

    Stuttering Apps and Desperate Queues: Indians Scramble to Get Elusive COVID Jab

    © AFP 2021 / NOAH SEELAM
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082544776_0:137:3072:1865_1200x675_80_0_0_e219b92c4274bca10118adddc4750550.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105221082954099-stuttering-apps-and-desperate-queues-indians-scramble-to-get-elusive-covid-jab/

    Amid the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Indians across the country are scrambling to book a slot on the government’s faltering CoWIN platform for their vaccination.

    India's federal government has been offering anti-COVID jabs for people aged 18 to 44 (800 million citizens) since 1 May. People need to register on the government-developed CoWin app before getting vaccinated. 

    However, many are reporting problems with the app and complaining that they can't register – as supplies of the vaccine dwindle. Some people in the state of West Bengal have turned up at hospitals only to be refused a jab because they've run out.

    A policeman asks people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to leave as they stand outside the gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to unavailability of the supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2021.
    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    A policeman asks people who came to receive a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to leave as they stand outside the gate of a vaccination centre which was closed due to unavailability of the supply of COVID-19 vaccine, in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2021.

    This happened to Disha Mitra. “After spending several hours on the app, I finally found a slot for vaccination. When I took my family and reached the facility, a big lock was hanging on the main gate. There were others who faced similar ordeal, but we had no other choice but to return,” she said.

    Disha recently lost her cousin to COVID-19 and blames the negligence of the state-run hospital that was treating her.  

    Sanjib Saha had to travel 15 km with his 78-year-old father to get him the jab. He claims he booked an appointment but when he reached the private hospital he was denied the vaccine because more than 100 people were already standing around waiting.

    “I have been trying for weeks now. Finally, when I went to a hospital after booking an appointment, I was asked to return. What is the point of this platform if hospitals don’t even accept it?” Saha rued.

    West Bengal has witnessed a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases from mid-March during the unprecedented eight-phase Assembly elections.

    Due to the spike in cases and lack of slots, citizens – mostly elderly people – have started forming massive queues outside health facilities in a bid to secure a vaccine. 

    “I had to wait from 2 am outside the hospital not once but for three days. I got my first dose earlier this month, and perhaps will have to do the same to get the second dose,” said Ratin Pal, a 64-year-old retired man.

    When Sputnik spoke to two private hospitals, the management said they prioritise those standing in queues over people who have booked a slot on the app.

    “We can't ask people standing from midnight to return home. It’s criminal. They are mostly old people and we don’t want chaos here,” said one of the hospitals.

    Despite its population of 1.3 billion, India has only administered 187 million doses to date. West Bengal has so far vaccinated 9 percent of its population with 12 million doses.

    A Sikh healthcare worker holds a box of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine (File)
    © AFP 2021 / KARIM SAHIB
    India's Federal Drug Regulator Not Keen on China's Sinopharm Vaccine as States Eye Foreign Companies
    There are currently three vaccines approved for use – Covishield and Covaxin are manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech respectively. The Indian government has pledged to produce at least two billion doses between August and December this year. Aside from these vaccines, the country recently received 210,000 doses of the Russia's Sputnik V, which will be made available in June.

    The government claimed that it had so far procured 356 million doses of both Covishield and Covaxin, but none have been delivered so far. An affidavit in the Supreme Court revealed that only 20 million doses may be available for the 18-44 age group across India this month. States such as Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka had to temporarily suspend the vaccination process for this age range due to supply shortages. 

    Related:

    COVID Centre Patients Protest Against India's Odisha Government
    High Number of Diabetes Cases Responsible for Raging Black Fungus in India, Doctor Says
    Long Queues Outside Banks Undermine Battle Against COVID-19 in India
    Tags:
    AstraZeneca, India, West Bengal, Sputnik V
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A view shows shallow sand graves for people, some of whom are suspected to have died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the banks of the Ganges River in Phaphamau on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, 21 May 2021.
    India: Mass Graves of COVID-19 Victims Found on Banks of Ganges, Hindu Holy River
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse