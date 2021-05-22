Register
11:17 GMT22 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rohingya refugees look for their belongings in New Delhi on April 16, 2018, following a fire that broke out at their camp early April 15 that left around 200 people homeless.

    20,000 and Counting: Mizoram State Chief Adviser Says India Can't Say 'No' to Myanmar Refugees

    © AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082291865_0:47:3140:1813_1200x675_80_0_0_60859f3b76ee655e9ea9b3c2b2167a22.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105221082947828-20000andCountingCanttTurnDownMyanmarRefugeessaysTopOfficialofIndiasMizoram/

    The Indian state of Mizoram shares a border with Myanmar, where the military coup on 1 February has displaced thousands, many of whom are fleeing to India.

    Despite the Indian federal government's cautious approach to Myanmar in the wake of its military coup, the state government of Mizoram has been providing shelter to people fleeing the country since late February. The army seized power from Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on 1 February,  alleging “fraud” in the last election.

    Mizoram officials say they cannot turn these refugees down as the state's Mizo people share close links with Myanmar's Chin community.

    Sputnik spoke to C Lalramzauva, adviser to the state chief Zoramthanga, who has been at the forefront of a series of initiatives to help the refugees. 

    Sputnik: How many people from Myanmar have crossed into the Indian state of Mizoram since the military coup on 1 February, 2021?

    C Lalramzauva: I have verified from the officials in the state and I can tell you that the number of people crossing over to Mizoram is increasing by the day. About 20,000 people from Myanmar have come to Mizoram since the border of India with Myanmar is very porous. On 11 May, we had recorded about 15,468 refugees but the numbers have increased in the past 10 days and easily crossed 20,000. The highest numbers, over 6,000, are in the state capital Aizawl city, and another 2,500+ people in Hnahthial district.

    Protest against the military coup, in Mandalay
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Protest against the military coup, in Mandalay

    Sputnik: Given the pandemic, are refugees coming from Myanmar fueling the spread of the virus?

    C Lalramzauva: Many of those coming from Mizoram have been found to have contracted the coronavirus. Some have fallen sick and the treatment is being given by the government in COVID care centres. Some have recovered and many are still recuperating. If they are found to be infected, then necessarily they have to be isolated and given treatment by the state government. As of now COVID positive cases, the active ones, are not very high in Mizoram as compared to other states, and the fatalities stand at 29. The population itself is very low in Mizoram, less than 1.5 million. 

    Sputnik: People in Mizoram and the state government are very sympathetic to the people of Myanmar who are crossing over. Why?

    C Lalramzauva: The people of that area of Myanmar, the Chin state that borders with Mizoram, are ethnically related to people of Mizoram. It's very difficult for the people of the bordering area to say no to those people who are fleeing for their lives.

    Sputnik: Who is looking after all of these people? 

    C Lalramzauva: Now they are under the care of the non-government organisations in the state of Mizoram who are actively looking after their needs and making provisions. Mainly the Young Mizo Association is looking after them and some others like women associations, senior citizen associations, and even some child associations are there. It's not possible to single-handedly manage all the problems of such a vast number of people.

    Sputnik: What kind of help is the state government giving to the refugees?

    C Lalramzauva: The government is not directly giving any aid to the refugees. It is a federal subject, and the Indian federal government has not done anything for their provision. That is why the local NGOs are stepping in. 

    Sputnik: Mizoram's head Zoramthanga made an appeal to the federal Home Minister Amit Shah to be sympathetic to the Myanmar refugees. Has there been any response from the federal government, and does it share the state government's point of view on the subject?

    C Lalramzauva: Mizoram's chief secretary wrote a letter to the federal government. In that letter, the information was given about people entering India from Myanmar. At that point, their number stood at about 6,000, but it has since increased. The federal government has given no help and no financial assistance so far.

    Zoramthanga also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Myanmar areas bordering Mizoram are inhabited by Chin communities who are ethnically our Mizo brethren with whom we have had close contact even before independence. Therefore, Mizoram cannot remain indifferent to their suffering.

    Related:

    Myanmar Civilians, Police Officers Flee to India's Mizoram State
    Sympathy for Myanmar Refugees in Indian State of Mizoram as it Locks Horns With Federal Gov't
    People in India's Mizoram Take a Musical Route to Give Aid to Distressed Myanmar Refugees
    Tags:
    India, COVID-19, refugees, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Palestinians hug each other after returning to their destroyed houses following the Israel-Hamas truce, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.
    How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse