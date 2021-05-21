Register
14:00 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mass cremation of victims who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 22 April 2021.

    India’s COVID-19 Cremation Crisis Calls for Stricter Policy as Bodies Dumped in Rivers Raise Alarm

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082723204_0:104:3048:1818_1200x675_80_0_0_db586faf36d1857b93ef811b3b3d23f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105211082954773-indias-covid-19-cremation-crisis-calls-for-stricter-policy-as-bodies-dumped-in-rivers-raise-alarm/

    According to Hindu tradition, a dip in the River Ganges can wash away all sin. Similarly, immersing the ashes of the dead in the river can help them to reach salvation. Unfortunately, people have gone too far by disposing of the bodies of COVID-19 victims in the river without giving a thought about ecological balance.

    Earlier this month, thousands of dead bodies were found floating in the River Ganges or buried along its banks in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. These bodies were believed to be of people who died of COVID-19.

    In seven days, more than 2,000 such dead bodies were recovered along 1,100km of the river bank. However, it is not yet clear who dumped these bodies into the river or turned the banks into a mass grave. 

    However, as such incidents continue unabated, the Uttar Pradesh government has called in the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary to patrol near all rivers in the state.

    Uttar Pradesh's state chief Yogi Adityanath conceded that people have been burying the dead in shallow sandy graves along the riverbank in the state since the cremation grounds were overcrowded. 

    Dumping a corpse in the river is not new practice in India: a priest at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, who does not wish to be named, told Sputnik that "a few [types of] corpse are considered unfit for cremation - for instance, those who have died of a snakebite, an infant or young child, or those who have died of skin diseases such as chickenpox or smallpox.

    "In such situations, we ask the family or friends to wrap the bodies in banana leaves and a cotton cloth and put the corpse directly into the river," the priest added. 

    In 1988, the Indian government banned this centuries-old custom of immersing shrouded bodies in the holy water of the Ganges.

    "But, putting the law into practice took almost 15 years. It was only by the beginning of this century, this law came into practice," Vinod Kantre, a professor of environmental engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology at Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, told Sputnik. 

    "Although there is no report to say that dead bodies infect the river water in any way or can cause any direct harm to fish or birds, many other problems can arise," Kantre said. 

    "If a body gets stuck on any stone or at the riverbank, it could become the breeding ground for bacteria and fungus [and] if the person died of some disease, the body may be carrying some infectious virus, but we lack data in the case of COVID-19," he added. 

    Cautioning about corpses found in the river, a physician, Dr Vighnesh Naidu Y, told Sputnik: "India has COVID-19 specific crematory guidelines in place, as we are already aware that despite being dead, the virus is very much present in the body's fluids, and the standard advisory already deals  with this issue. It must be ensured that the loved ones of any COVID-19 patient who has died should not make physical contact with the body, though viewing from a distance is allowed. Also deep burial and cremation is permitted with a small number of family present. It is also mentioned in the guidelines that it is safe to handle ash for rituals. But of course, these are being followed for COVID detected patients. But for the unreported patients, especially in rural India, a more vigilant and humane approach needs to be in place."

    States such as Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — which comprise roughly 40 percent of the country's population, have dismal healthcare systems. In the case of Abhay Ram, a resident of Jharkhand who died at home with COVID-19 symptoms this month, the family was unable to find support from locals to have the body cremated. A few days later, a relation of Ram died with similar symptoms and this time, not even family joined the funeral. In large parts of rural India, in which 65 percent of the population is based, people with COVID-19 have found themselves outcasts among their neighbours.

    “We failed to buy wood for cremation as prices went up in recent days. We did not want to immerse the body of my brother in the river but we had no choice,” Girish Verma, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, told Sputnik.

    The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a grant of INR 5,000 ($70) to those families who cannot afford cremation and urged people "not to disregard the corpse by throwing it in the river." However, media reports suggest that bodies are still immersed in the state.

    The problem is not confined to Uttar Pradesh: on Wednesday, another incident came to light from India's southern state of Tamil Nadu when COVID-19 bodies were buried near a drinking-water pond. 

    ​"There are many ifs and buts regarding the cremation of COVID-19 bodies. The government is changing its guideline every day, and people can't keep up. What's more, they are scared. More than the policy, the government need to come forward and take responsibility of the bodies which families members do not wish to cremate," Sunil Kumar Aledia, a Delhi-based activist, told Sputnik.

    Aledia added that he has cremated more than 100 bodies in Delhi, mostly unidentified. 

    Related:

    Cremation Crisis: Rising Death Toll is Drowning Burial Grounds in India in Dead Bodies
    Corpses of Suspected COVID Victims Surface in Indian River After Dead Bodies Found in Ganges
    After Mass Grave Exposed Along Ganges River, Indian Police Burn Dead Bodies With Tyres and Petrol
    Over 100 Bodies Found in Ganga River, India to Investigate Deaths
    Tags:
    Indians, Indians, India, Ganga River, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse