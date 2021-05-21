Register
12:30 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse, right, performs rituals to a box containing COVID-19 vaccines upon its arrival at a government Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

    Collapse in Sales of Non-COVID Drugs Despite Exponential Growth of India's Pharma Industry

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082869154_0:155:3072:1883_1200x675_80_0_0_27b7701f52fe32982bc7ba9b93660942.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105211082954753-collapse-in-sales-of-non-covid-drugs-despite-exponential-growth-of-indias-pharma-industry/

    Since the pandemic hit the country in March 2020, most of the hospitals have been directed to treat COVID-19 patients only. People diagnosed as having cancer and other life-threatening diseases have not been able to get access to surgeries and treatment because of a lack of facilities and lockdown.

    India's second coronavirus wave has given a tremendous boost to the country's pharmaceutical sector. According to reports, the pharma sector of India has increased by 59 percent year-over-year in April 2021 compared with 16 percent YOY in March 2021 because of the sharp surge in COVID-19-related sales for drugs such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir, and the momentum is likely to continue for the next three or four months.

    However, sales and demand for non-COVID drugs in India have plunged drastically. Data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS indicates there is a nine percent year-on-year decline in sales of non-COVID medicines in May. Industry watchers claim that because of the lockdown fewer people are getting sick but it might also be the case that not so many ill people have had access to healthcare during the lockdown.

    Since lockdown came into effect, growth in medicines for cardiac and diabetic conditions has been relatively high. Moreover, there is also a surge in the price of essential medicines including painkillers and antibiotics. Even gastrointestinal drugs and nutrition have seen growth of 21.6 percent and 76 percent respectively.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, president of the Council for Healthcare and Pharma said: "All the important COVID-related medicines are regulated by the government; still people come up to enquire about them. On the other hand, a shortage of patients led to a fall in sales of non-COVID medicines. Moreover, the usual seasonal rush for medicines is absent as well. Usually, there would be a huge demand for medicines for diarrhea, cold, and coughs during this time of the year."

    An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021
    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    High Number of Diabetes Cases Responsible for Raging Black Fungus in India, Doctor Says
    Meanwhile, the country is still witnessing a shortage in essential drugs. Apart from Remdesivir, there is also a shortage in drugs such as Fabiflu and Favipiravir. These medicines are usually used to treat viral infections such as the flu, but they have proved to be useful for treating COVID-19 and are therefore flying off the shelves. A rise in the number of cases of Black Fungus means that there has also been a surge in demand for Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug, which is being prescribed by the country's doctors.

    "The Indian pharma industry is well prepared for production and distribution exigencies that are expected during the lockdown. Although this growth will be strong for the next few months because of a surge in COVID-19-related sales, the industry is expecting growth to plateau," Dr Sandhu said.

    As cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis also rise, the government has started engaging with the drug manufacturers to increase production of antifungal drugs such as Amphotericin-B used for its treatment. This medicine was until recently only rarely used so the surge in demand has led to a panic situation.

    Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India

    "There is no doubt that COVID-19 has contributed to the growth of the pharma industry. It has affected the overall development of the sector, and this is not confined to COVID-19 related drugs. Apart from Remdesivir, the availability of the liposomal Amphotericin-B injection is the biggest challenge for the pharma industry because of the emergence of Mucormycosis. Pharma companies are increasing production to meet the rise in demand," Dharmesh Shah, chairman of BDR Pharma, told Sputnik.

    It is worth noting that during this pandemic, the online medicine market has also grown exponentially. Several industry experts maintain that this concept is getting a lot of support from the government. Online pharmacies have found it easier and safer than their bricks and mortar rivals to cater to the requirements of retailers, wholesalers, and individuals.

    Related:

    Indian Pharma Firm Develops Vaccine in Capsule Form, Doctors Hopeful of Faster Distribution
    Pharma Set to Lose Millions as India Mulls Dropping Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19
    Tags:
    pharmaceuticals, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse