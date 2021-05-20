Two Dead, Four Missing After Cloudburst in India's 'Land of Gods'

At least two people have died and four people have gone missing following a cloudburst incident in India's Uttarakhand state.
Uttarakhand, called "Devbhumi" or the "Land of Gods" due to the large number of Hindu pilgrimage sites in the state, has a population of over 10 million people.
"So far we have managed to recover one body, search for the missing persons is underway in Birnad, following cloudburst in the area", a senior State Disaster Response Force official said.
In the wake of Cyclone Tauktae and its direction shifting north-north-eastwards from the Bay of Bengal, states in northern India have been experiencing heavy rainfall since yesterday.
Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rains for the next 24 hours in the state.
Uttarakhand has witnessed two cloudbursts this month.
