Register
09:24 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A boy walks past graffiti on a street in New Delhi, India, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, 22 March 2021.

    Price Rise in Essential Commodities Piles Misery On COVID-Hit Indians

    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082439096_0:0:3075:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e5cfe6b35b69a6de6b24d4e5a606da13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105201082945390-price-rise-in-essential-commodities-piles-misery-on-covid-hit-indians/

    Experts believe that inflation is on the rise because people don't have much money to shop with, crude oil prices are high and supply has been disrupted.

    India is struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic but the Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) being at an all-time high has added to its woes - year-on-year it has climbed to 10.49 percent because of the crude oil and mineral oil price spike. This is the first time the WPI has been in double digits - in February WPI was 4.17 percent and 2.51 percent in January.

    “The major reason for this is disruption to supply, because despite low demand prices are going up. Secondly, food prices have risen as the summer has come. Fuel prices are also high which increases the overall prices. The health cost has also shot up sharply as people are buying medicines at a high price and lastly, traders might also be taking advantage of the disrupted supply,” Dr Arun Kumar, veteran economist and former Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told Sputnik.

    Kumar feels that comparisons with last year are meaningless since, during the same period last year, inflation was low as the government claimed it was unable to collect data. “So, the data on growth as well as inflation was incomplete,” he added.

    The fuel and power sector rose a whopping 20.94 percent in April with petrol prices jumping by 42.37 percent, high-speed diesel rising 33.82 percent and cooking gas prices up 20.34 percent.

    Shri Ram Shaw, another economic expert, believes that with summer already here, perishable products (especially vegetables) may see higher inflation, and the low base of last year will also have an adverse impact on wholesale inflation at least until August.

    The COVID-19 crisis, together with the economic crisis, has added to the Indian government's worries and it eagerly wants to take the situation under control.

    Sharing his views on how to control inflation, Kumar said that the government should first cut the tax on petroleum goods. “The high fuel prices lead to increased prices of all commodities,” he said.

    Taxes on fuel make up around 60 percent of the total cost and is the main reason it is so dear.

    Kumar also suggested that the government should extend support to those who have lost their job as they are the worst-hit. “Apart from this, the government should also ease the wholesale trade so that the price of essential commodities shoot up. This should be added to by increasing health infrastructure,” he added.

    Although echoing the views on cutting fuel taxes, Shaw said that the tax cut could slow down the propagation of second-round effects. With the present scenario in the country, it is expected that food inflation will rise in months to come which will result in high retail inflation as well.

    Related:

    Indian Government Imposes Seventh Fuel Price Rise in 12 Days As Petrol Nears Record High
    As Cases Soar and Hospital Beds Run Out, Indian Lawmakers Turn Official Bungalows Into COVID Centres
    Inflation is Here For Awhile
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, inflation, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse