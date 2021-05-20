Register
12:05 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bank employees shout slogans during a protest, as part of a two-day long nationwide strike, outside a bank in Ahmedabad, India, March 15, 2021

    Long Queues Outside Banks Undermine Battle Against COVID-19 in India

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082344238_0:118:2970:1789_1200x675_80_0_0_08cc3c49c7292d1f6b61ba4f11be7df5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105201082944955-long-queues-outside-banks-undermine-battle-against-covid-19-in-india/

    Over the last month, India has been witnessing record numbers of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, following which several states have been forced to reintroduce lockdowns and curfews. Daily wagers, migrant workers, and shopkeepers have been the most affected by the new restrictions.

    Violating the lockdown and social distancing norms, banks in India are witnessing a swirl of customers on a daily basis at a time when the country is grappling with a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19. Rising economic uncertainty, fear of prolonged lockdowns, and medical emergencies are some factors as to why people are withdrawing more cash.

    Price Rise, Uncertainty, and Stricter Lockdown: Major Issues

    According to some people, the main reason behind the long queues are the lockdowns imposed by state governments or local authorities due to which they are forced to get in lines and withdraw their savings to survive.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Brijesh Singh, a Delhi-based factory worker, complained about an increase in prices of essential commodities such as rice, flour, and vegetables. 

    “Firstly, due to the lockdown, the factories where we work are closed down following which we were forced to use our savings to survive. So we go to the bank almost every fourth to fifth day", Singh said.

    Secondly, Singh claimed that local grocery stores have inflated the prices of goods.

    "Giving excuses of shortage of supply, the shopkeepers have started selling basic items at a higher rate. We do not know how to use these online payment apps, which also forces us to withdraw cash and deal in it", he stated. 

    The wholesale inflation across the country rose to an all-time high of 10.49 percent in April, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

    Another worker mentioned that the pandemic had taken away their livelihood while the little savings they had would run out soon. 

    "I have to pay for my room's rent and with the reduced frequency in traveling options due to the lockdowns, I feel we are kind of stuck here. I have been forced to come to the bank after visiting more than 6-7 ATMs which were found to be non-operational. It is frustrating. I want to ask the authorities where would we get cash when the ATMs are running cashless. We are forced to crowd together at the banks", said Durganand Chaudhary.

    He further mentioned that the Delhi government has been extending the lockdown every week so people need cash to buy their daily needs. 

    Demand For Cash Rises

    The digital transactions in India picked up during the demonetisation of 2016 and continued to be on rise after that, but over the last few months, the reliance of the public on cash has increased steadily.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released data which shows that the total currency in circulation reached a two-decade high in April 2021.

    In the six-week period between 27 February and 9 April, the amount of currency in public hands rose by $8 billion, RBI data shows.

    Most of the withdrawals happened when states were imposing stricter lockdowns. This indicates that people withdrew more money, fearing the imposition of a complete lockdown. According to bankers, cash demand has spiked mostly in semi-urban and rural areas.

    ​According to the RBI, the amount of currency in public hands is arrived at after deducting cash in banks from the total currency in circulation. Currency in circulation, which includes notes, rupee coins, and small coins, refers to cash or currency within a country that is physically used to conduct transactions between consumers and businesses. It effectively means the currency that individuals across the country hold themselves.

    Medical Experts Issue Alarm

    After several reports of people queuing outside banks to withdraw money, medical experts have warned of the chances of another spike in cases. 

    Chief Medical Officer Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Arshad Hussain Tak, said, “We will bring this issue to the notice of the deputy commissioner. However, people themselves should know that these things will create massive problems for them and their families”.

    India has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of COVID-19 cases on daily basis. The country recorded 276,110 new COVID cases while 3,874 people died due to the virus over the last 24 hours.

    Related:

    Action-Packed: Public, Police Join Hands to Thrash Bank Robbers in Ludhiana, India - Video
    India Inks $1 bln Pact With New Development Bank to Support Rural Jobs, Infrastructural Spending
    A Million Bank Employees Go On Strike in India to Oppose Privatisation
    Tags:
    Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, inflation, medical aid, economic, lockdown, record, shops, migrant workers, coronavirus, COVID-19, banks, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse