Delhi State Chief Announces Monetary Relief to Families Who Lost Relative Due to Covid

Covid-19 has unleashed mayhem in Delhi over the past three weeks, as a second wave has seen thousands rushing to hospitals seeking medical aid for deteriorating symptoms. Delhi has confirmed 1.3 million cases of the coronavirus as of 16 May, with over 21,000 fatalities and over one million recovered.

Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia amount of $700 for families who lost a family member to the coronavirus. Delhi is the first Indian state to offer monetary compensation to affected families.

"We may not be able to repair the loss of a loved one. But we can definitely help you out in this dark hour. Any family that has had a Covid death will get ex gratia of INR 50,000 ($700)," Kejriwal said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Kejriwal added, "If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to her or his parents."

Kejriwal declared that children who lost both parents due to the coronavirus will receive a monthly pension of ₹2,500 ($34) until they turn 25. Moreover, their education, including for school and college will be borne by the state government.

Delhi witnessed over 35,000 coronavirus cases per day in late April and early May, and cases have now come down to less than 7,000 per day. On Tuesday, the capital reported 4,482 new Covid cases even as the infection rate dipped to 6.89%, the lowest in a month.

There have been many cases in which children have lost both parents to the deadly virus. And while some have lost both, others have lost the parent who was the sole breadwinner for the family, making them financially vulnerable.