Cyclone Tauktae: Videos of Waves Thrashing Gateway of India Go Viral

The sight of huge waves crashing against the Gateway of India monument in Mumbai have stunned netizens after footage was shared on social media. The videos emerged after Cyclone Tauktae battered India's western state of Gujarat on Monday.
The waves can be seen thrashing the historic monument and pouring over surrounding barriers. The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in India's financial capital and the coastal areas of Gujarat as winds reached speeds of up to 114 kph.
The storm intensified late on Monday night; at least six people have been killed in Maharashtra and four people in Gujarat.
The water also breached the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel, which is next to the Gateway of India. Take a look at some of the videos shared by locals on Twitter:
Chilling visuals from Gateway of India 😟#CycloneTaukte https://t.co/P8si2CBDX4— Aldous Huxley (@cjack600) May 18, 2021
God ! https://t.co/M3BnJi3eDR— Yukti Arora 🇮🇳🇮🇱❤️ (@YuktiArora9914) May 17, 2021
Maaaan .....nature's fury has no parallel !— Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) May 17, 2021
Never ever seen Gateway of India like this in all these years 😱#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/xOg52kBo0i
Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India as cyclone Tauktae approaches, in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/M7axbQ7Om9— Gatla Satheesh (@gatla4747) May 18, 2021
Shocking visual coming from gateway of india😱as cyclone tauktae hits mumbai.#stayhome #CycloneAlert #mumbaicyclone pic.twitter.com/6Uhqi7habg— Summo Reddy (@ReddySummo) May 17, 2021
