Register
12:21 GMT18 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bodies of suspected Covid-19 victims are seen in shallow graves buried in the sand near a cremation ground on the banks of Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, Saturday, May 15, 2021

    After Mass Grave Exposed Along Ganges River, Indian Police Burn Dead Bodies With Tyres and Petrol

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082929379_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c8b67792ca670959d45fd140d27041d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105181082927105-after-mass-grave-exposed-along-ganges-river-indian-police-burn-dead-bodies-with-tyres-and-petrol/

    The Ganges is a sacred river to Hindus. For centuries, Hindus have preferred to cremate bodies along its banks and immerse the ashes in the water, believing that their loved ones will escape the cycle of rebirth and attain salvation. Last week, India woke up to see more than 2,000 bodies — either floating in the river or buried along its banks.

    Weeks after a mass grave was exposed on the banks of the Ganges River and state governments ordered a proper funeral (as per Hindu customs) of these bodies, state police were seen burning corpses using fuel and tyres.

    However, a video posted by a Twitter user appears to shows how police and authorities are disrespecting these dead bodies by burning them using petrol and tyres.

    ​Soon after the video went viral, the state police took cognisance of the matter and suspended five police officials involved in the case.

    However, they are yet to confirm the number of dead bodies burned by officials in a similar manner.

    Last week, horrific scenes emerged from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh as thousands of bodies were found either floating in the Ganges River or buried along its banks. These bodies were suspected to be of patients who died of coronavirus.

    The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also sent a detailed advisory to the federal Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the state governments and Union Territories.

    The human rights commission said it was the duty of the states to "protect the rights of the deceased and crime over the dead body and prepare an SOP [standard operating procedure] in consultation with all stakeholders".

    Related:

    Over 100 Bodies Found in Ganga River, India to Investigate Deaths
    Cremation Crisis: Rising Death Toll is Drowning Burial Grounds in India in Dead Bodies
    Corpses of Suspected COVID Victims Surface in Indian River After Dead Bodies Found in Ganges
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Ganga River, coronavirus, COVID-19, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2021, 16 May 2021, Hollywood, Florida
    Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse