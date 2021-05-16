Mizoram Power and Electricity Minister Praised for Sweeping Floor of COVID-19 Hospital

The Indian state of Mizoram is waging a battle against the deadly Coronavirus that has claimed 23 lives so far. There are over 2,000 active cases in the state, while 6,294 people have recovered from the infection. The state has imposed a lockdown to break the chain of transmission, which has been extended to 24 May.

Mizoram state's power and electricity department minister R. Lalzirliana is getting accolades for lending a hand to the staff of a hospital where he has been admitted, along with his wife and son, for treatment after contracting COVID-19.

Setting an example of sorts, 71-year-old R. Lalzirliana, swept the the floor of the ward where he is recuperating from COVID-19. He and his 59-year-old wife were diagnosed with COVID-19 on 8 May while their son was diagnosed on 11 May. The three of them were earlier placed under home isolation but were shifted to Mizoram's dedicated COVID-19 hospital at Zoram Medical College on 12 May when the cabinet minister showed a sudden dip in his oxygen level.

​Mizoram state is known for rejecting ostentatious displays of wealth, and several ministers, unlike in other states, are routinely seen travelling in public transport or motor bikes, participating in community work and serving as cooks for community feasts during holidays like Christmas and New Year.

Lalzirliana also holds the portfolio of arts and culture, land resources, soil and water conservation in the present Mizo National Front government headed by Chief Zoramthanga.

​The power minister had a message for the health workers too. He urged the medical staff and nurses involved in the management of COVID-19 patients to show politeness as their good care can have a positive impact upon the patients.