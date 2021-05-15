Jab Shortage? Delhi Government Attacks Narendra Modi After UK Reduces Gap Between Vaccine Doses

On Friday, the Indian government accepted a recommendation by the National Technical Advisory Group to increase the waiting period between the two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks from the earlier 4- 8-week gap.

The Delhi government on Saturday criticises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led federal government after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a decision to reduce the period between the first and second dose of India’s Covishield vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, Atishi Marlena, a state government spokesperson, wondered why the time interval between the two jabs was being increased in India, when the UK government is reducing the gap between two doses amid concerns over the Indian variant.

If the British Govt is reducing the gap between two doses of the vaccine to deal with the Indian mutant Covid strain, why is India increasing the gap? One wonders if it is bcoz of medical reasons or due to the mismanagement-caused vaccine shortage ? https://t.co/S3LymURvIF — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 14, 2021

She further attacked the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of mishandling COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had to shut down more than 125 inoculation centres as the capital city has run out of vaccine doses.

Delhi is also one of the cities in the country that has faced an unprecedented surge in coronavirus numbers, overheating the city’s healthcare infrastructure. Last week, the city reported shortages of oxygen, hospital beds and life-saving medicine.

However, since 11 May, the situation in the city has started to improve, and the city is seeing a drop in new cases. On Friday, 6,500 new cases were reported in Delhi, and the proportion of people testing positive fell to 11 percent.