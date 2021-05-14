Indians Reel as Uttarakhand's Ex-State Chief Says Coronavirus Has 'Right to Live' Like 'Rest of Us'

A clip of Trivendra Singh Rawat has excited mockery, sarcasm and disappointment from Indians after a clip of him went viral on social media.
The footage shows Rawat telling the media that coronavirus - whose disease COVID-19 has killed almost 3.35 million people worldwide in the past year – is, when all is said and done, a “living organism” that “has a right to live”. Furthermore, the senior BJP politician went on to add that human beings were being outsmarted by it for trying to eradicate the virus from our ecosystem.
“Seen from a philosophical angle, coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we humans think ourselves so intelligent and are out to eliminate it. Thus it is constantly mutating itself," a mask-clad Rawat can be heard saying in the interview in Hindi which has now splashed all over social media.
This is not the first time a state chief from Uttarakhand has come under pressure after making bizarre statements.
The person who has succeeded Trivendra Singh Rawat as state chief in Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat, has also found himself in the spotlight several times for saying outlandish things.
