Register
07:49 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Polling officials check election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of West Bengal state assembly election, in Purulia district, India, March 26, 2021

    India's Election Commission Sets Up Committee to Assess Shortcomings in Recent State Polls

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082552077_0:0:3048:1715_1200x675_80_0_0_89404b970488ca047e4eefde6dcc8037.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105141082885691-indias-election-commission-sets-up-committee-to-assess-shortcomings-in-recent-state-polls/

    Elections were held in four Indian states and one union territory from 27 March to 29 April. The Election Commission has drawn flak from opposition parties, state high courts and citizens for 'unnecessarily' conducting polls in several phases amid the pandemic.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to set up a panel to identify its shortcomings during the recently-held election cycle.

    Elections were held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, and the results were announced on 2 May.

    The move came after the body drew widespread criticism from two high courts — the Madras High Court in Tamil Nadu state and the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh, including for failing to ensure that political parties followed COVID-19 regulations during campaigning.

    "We have to see what kind of recommendations this panel makes and what action the Election Commission takes," Congress party leader Rashid Alvi told Sputnik.

    "Since March, our party has demanded that the election schedule be shortened, and appealed to the ECI to ban the campaign. But nothing bothered them. After the Madras High Court intervention, they banned victory celebrations following the announcement of the election result," he added.

    On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court observed, "The Election Commission, the higher courts and the government failed to fathom the disastrous consequences of permitting elections in a few states and the panchayat election in Uttar Pradesh."

    The 'core committee' headed by ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha has been tasked with identifying the gaps in implementation and enforcement among state chief electoral officers and district officials.

    The committee will also look into the need to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework to allow the commission to ensure the more effective compliance of guidelines, including COVID-19 norms.

    The election body has not confirmed how long it will take the committee to submit its report.

    The election body's decision also followed comments made by the Madras High Court, which suggested that "The ECI is singularly responsible for the latest COVID surge and should be booked for murder for not stopping election rallies."

    Related:

    Election Commission of India Asks Court to Prohibit Media Reports of Judges' Comments
    India's State Assembly Election Results: Narendra Modi Loses Key States
    India's Ruling BJP Says 'Massive Election Rallies' Led to Spike in COVID Cases, Faces Backlash
    Tags:
    Tamil Nadu, State of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, elections, elections, elections, election, election, Electors, election, Election, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse