Register
12:23 GMT14 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photograph taken on April 7, 2018, Indian students buy textbooks in New Delhi

    Hybrid Model: India Makes Efforts to Reboot COVID-Hit Education Sector

    © AFP 2021 / CHANDAN KHANNA
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082571579_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_ae36e09fead4098221482165655fd9d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105141082877230-hybrid-model-india-makes-efforts-to-reboot-covid-hit-education-sector/

    The second wave of COVID-19 has strangled India's education sector, with schools closed and exams cancelled.

    India's COVID crisis has devastated the country's education sector from top to bottom; schools have now been closed for over a year, with many exams postponed until further notice. 

    A recent study by UNICEF revealed that almost 1.5 million schools have faced closure, impacting around 247 million students.

    India’s Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" told Sputnik: “COVID-19 has certainly derailed the entire education sector. More than 350 million students and over 10 million teachers across 1.5 million schools, 1028 universities, 41,901 colleges, and 10, 726 stand-alone institutes have been left in the lurch.”

    “However, due to the efforts of our teachers and quick adaptability of our students, the country witnessed a greater acceptance of online education during the pandemic times. To ensure continuous quality education for our students the ministry has taken up various initiatives to ensure that all the students across the country have access to quality education,” the minister emphasised.

    The government and private institutions claim that everything has been done to keep education in India moving but the pandemic has been too overwhelming. Parents are demanding school fees be wavered as unemployment and salary cuts soar.  

    Talking about the challenges faced by schools, Dr. Sunita Gandhi, who runs City Montessori School (Lucknow), told Sputnik: “They were rather operational constraints that made most of the educational institutions uncomfortable in the beginning of the sweeping pandemic. While many of them were quick to adopt the online teaching model, some were reluctant of being far too dependent on technology than they should have.”

    However, she believes COVID has been a valuable learning experience for education leaders, schools, teachers, and students.

    “The COVID-19 pandemic saw an unprecedented shift in the education sector. With digital learning, students have become more tech-savvy; an essential skill for the digital economy. However, new-age learning also comes with its fair share of challenges. The socio-economic disparity is an obstacle to children from economically disadvantaged families who lack access to devices like laptops, tablets, mobile phones, or internet connectivity,” Prajodh Rajan, co-founder and CEO of EuroKids International, said.

    Aboli Ruikar, director of a pre-school in Pune, said: “The pre-schools suffered the most as a lot of parents believe that there is no need for online teaching for children of such a small age group. In such a scenario, a lot of pre-schools failed to sustain during the pandemic. This will bring a huge learning gap as children learn a lot in pre-schools and develop a habit of following a routine.”

    Around 55 percent of pre-schools in the country have shut down over the past year following an 80 percent decline in admission due to various factors. As far as primary education is concerned, ASER's (Annual Status of Education Report) annual survey revealed that the dropout rate of children aged 6-10 reached 5.3 percent in 2020, up from 1.8 percent in 2018, while the dropout rate of children aged up to 16 has hit 5.5 percent from 4 percent.

    New Business Model to Finance School Fees

    Parents have struggled during the crisis; salary cuts and lay offs have risen making it harder to pay for school fees. Amit Pandey, whose son is in second grade, told Sputnik: “I lost my job during the COVID times due to which I was not able to pay the school fee for about two months. I totally agree that schools can’t be operated without the fee so I had decided to take out my ward from the school for the time being. After getting another job at the start of this year, I got his admission done in a school where the fee was less. I faced such a crisis for the first time and was really disappointed for compromising with my child’s education.”

    Ramesh Raja, who has a daughter in sixth grade, said “I was forced to withdraw her from school and admit her into another cheaper school with fewer facilities as I suffered a pay cut in my job and it was hard to manage."

    However, some companies have contributed to their employees' school fees to help out. “Covid forced a lot of schools to shut and resort to online learning. With the reduced inflow of funds, the schools have also not been able to sustain and pay the salaries to the staff. Not every school across the country has enough infrastructure or capabilities to pursue online education which is resulting in increasing the gap. Dropouts have indeed increased, not just due to increasing cost of education but also due to unavailability of alternatives to offline education in many parts of the country,” Rohit Gajbhiye, CEO and founder of Financepeer, told Sputnik.

    “Fee Financing has proven to be a key enabler for the education industry that has facilitated both the end of ecosystems i.e. schools and parents to have funds available to sustain. We have seen a surge in the demand for fee financing and have reached over 1 million students and parents in the last 12 months,” he added.

    Narottam Parida, a parent who benefitted from his company contributing to school fees, told Sputnik: “I had to support my son's education as it was a crucial year for him. I had even tried for an education loan but the banks didn’t help. They kept sending me from one window to another. The fee financing model was the easiest and hassle-free way to take a loan that too on zero interest. I feel that awareness about such a model should be there so that a lot of parents who are in need of easy finance can be benefited from it.”

    Social Inequality: A Challenge for Hybrid Model

    Experts and India's Education Ministry believe that the education sector will evolve into a hybrid model. 

    “There will be an exemplary shift in all sectors, education being a part. The classroom processes will change. There will now be a focus on digital learning, blended learning will be the new normal. However, MHRD will be vigilant on the principles of access and equity, thus strategies will be devised to reach all the students,” Indian Education Minister Nishank said.

    Sunita Gandhi said, “I’m a great advocate of community action service that should require every child graduating their high school to have a social service track record. In my opinion that can happen if a student becomes a teacher and takes responsibility to help an illiterate fellow read literature, write, and calculate basic mathematics. We are a nation with the biggest illiterate population, so, a literate person passing on his knowledge to an illiterate could help reduce the gap.”

    ASER also revealed that despite the move to online education, only one third of India’s school children are actually studying online. Apart from this, only 11 percent of all students enrolled in both private and government schools are using online classes, 21.5 percent are using videos or recorded classes, and only 8 percent of government school students were using online classes across the country.

    Related:

    Students From India's Bihar State Protest Against Shutdown of Educational Institutions – Video
    India to Give Special Dispensation to Foreign Universities Under New Policy, Education Minister Says
    Court in India's Rajasthan Summons Federal Education Officials for Glorifying Muslim Rulers in Books
    Tags:
    Indians, Indians, India, Education 2020, education, Education, education, education
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse