Register
09:00 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a protective suit touches the body of his relative, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6, 2021.

    Panic Grips Uttar Pradesh After Bodies Found Buried in Sand on Banks of Ganges River - Video

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082876358_0:38:3071:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_5b594fb34f4f3a207fd12535bcc5f1f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105131082875465-panic-grips-uttar-pradesh-after-bodies-found-buried-in-sand-on-banks-of-ganges-river---video/

    Over the past week, hundreds of bodies suspected to be of COVID victims have been found floating in rivers in different Indian states. Authorities are probing these incidents.

    Panic has gripped the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after several bodies were found buried in the sand along the holy Ganges River in the Unnao district. There was no confirmation if these bodies were of COVID victims.

    Speaking to Sputnik, residents of the village of Baksar in Unnao said the bodies were found to be in various stages of decomposition, some were even mauled by stray dogs.

    "First, bodies were found floating in a river in the state, and now buried in sand. We want to know what is happening in Uttar Pradesh. There are kids also who live in the village and such incidents would leave an impact on them", villager Jitendra Sharma says.

    ​Another villager, Mohit Pandey mentioned that with the monsoon barely a month away, there are chances that these bodies will be washed away once the Ganges River becomes flooded with water.

    "We request the authorities to exhume the bodies and perform a proper cremation", Pandey says.

    Villagers have also revealed that ever since the coronavirus death toll began rising, the prices for performing cremation have also surged.

    "People at crematoriums are selling packages to perform the final rites at INR 15,000 to 20,000 ($205 to $271) and the poor can't afford it, so there are chances that they are opting for riverside burials", Pandey explains.

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh authorities say that Baksar is a major cremation spot for three districts: Fatehpur, Rai Bareily, and Unnao.

    "Our team has found buried bodies... Searches are being conducted to recover more bodies in other areas. An inquiry has been initiated following which action will be taken", Ravinder Kumar, the Unnao district magistrate, told reporters.

    Over the past week, scores of bodies have been found floating on the banks of the Ganges River in Ghazipur and Ballia districts in Uttar Pradesh. Bodies were also discovered in the Buxar district of Bihar, and in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

    Related:

    Bodies Outside of Hospitals in India as America Pledges Help But Hordes AstraZeneca Vaccine
    State Authorities in India Tight-Lipped After Hundreds of Bodies Found Floating in Ganges River
    Corpses of Suspected COVID Victims Surface in Indian River After Dead Bodies Found in Ganges
    Tags:
    Ganga River, village, Uttar Pradesh, district, authorities, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse