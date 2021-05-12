Pregnant Indian Doctor Succumbs to Coronavirus, Husband Shares Heartrending Last Video Message

Dimple Chawla (Dipika), a doctor, was in the seventh month of her pregnancy when she tested positive for COVID-19 on 11 April. After suffering with the disease for more than two weeks, she lost her unborn child on 25 April before losing her own battle against the virus the very next day. She is survived by her husband and three-year-old son.

Dr Dipika Arora Chawla (34), a dentist, died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Delhi during treatment on 26 April.

In a heartbreaking video, posted by Ravish Chawla, the husband of Mrs Chawla, she is seen telling people about the dangers of the coronavirus and how the deadly disease is a genuine threat to their lives and their loved ones. The medic also urges people not to take COVID-19 lightly.

Ravish Chawla shared the video with the caption, "I lost my pregnant wife and our unborn child to covid She breathed her last on 26 April and our unborn child a day earlier. She got Covid positive on 11 April and even during her suffering she had made the above video on April 17 warning others not to take Covid lightly".

— Ravish Chawla (@ravish_chawla) May 9, 2021

​He added, "She was completely devoted to motherhood and went to heavens with our unborn child to take care of him and left our 3.5 year child to me. Happy Mother's Day Dipika".

— Ravish Chawla (@ravish_chawla) May 9, 2021

​In an interview with the news channel NDTV, Ravish said, "It was in her innate nature to inform people about what precautions they can take. So she had actually made this for our family and friends. But her untimely demise made me post this message to the world so that the world can know that you should not take Covid so lightly".

"It was her message and you should be wearing a mask not just for yourself but for the elderly or pregnant women... That was my wife's message. I just want people to know about it".

Ravish revealed that his wife had a master's degree in dental surgery and followed all the guidelines related to the coronavirus, as she wore PPEs, double masked, but despite this, she still caught the virus, which eventually led to her death on 26 April.

The incident once again raises questions about the safety of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, as they have not been vaccinated.