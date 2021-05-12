Register
17:36 GMT12 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mango.

    Lockdown Means Mangoes as Online Marketing Comes to Rescue of Indians' Favourite Fruit

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082869370_0:0:1921:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_c98febf12ee757c9e892e9d9079e7c3a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105121082863479-lockdown-means-mangoes-as-online-marketing-comes-to-rescue-of-indians-favourite-fruit/

    Despite the scorching heat of the summer and the second wave of COVID-19, Indians are cherishing their most beloved fruit – the mango. The supply was expected to be compromised because of the lockdown, but thankfully online marketing has come to the rescue of mango farmers.

    With summer beginning in India, the season of mangoes also starts. The mangoes of Malihabad and Kakori, villages near Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh state in the country's north, are famous for producing a variety of mangoes, especially the ‘Dasheri’.

    However, farmers were worried about sales of the fruit because of the lockdown. Responding to the concerns of the farmers, the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), a special laboratory of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has developed a mobile app for the exclusive marketing of the Lucknow mangoes.

    CISH director, Shailendra Rajan, told Sputnik: “The initiative was taken by the institute's Agri-Business Incubation Centre. The entrepreneurs received good responses and learnt about the supply chain of mangoes from the farmers to the customers using the app. This included selecting fruits, grading, processing, packaging and delivery, which requires experience, especially in handling a large number of customers during the season.”

    Sharing the difficulties faced during the initial phase, he said they partnered with the Indian postal department and tried to ensure the supply but it was possible for about two months only, as the area near the airport was declared a containment zone.

    "We started receiving orders now and during the second wave of COVID-19 as the Malihabadi mangoes are popular across the northern Indian states.

    “It is easier for the people of Lucknow to get the ‘Dasheri’ mangoes but for the people in other parts of the country, it will be difficult as the movement of trains, flights etc. is delayed. Therefore, we have engaged the budding entrepreneurs through the incubation centre, trained them about various aspects of mango trading and now they will be ensuring the supply across the country,” he added.

    “We have engaged a lot of farmers to ensure a continuous supply chain. The online supply can easily ensure doorstep carbide-free mango supply. For sustainable online marketing of mangoes, entrepreneurs have to maintain quality as the mango changes with the season,” he noted.

    When asked what these entrepreneurs will do when the mango season is over, the CISH director said: “Since the business was limited to fresh mangoes only, once the mango season is over, the network and facilities created will remain idle. Therefore, the entrepreneurs chose to include a few other items for digital marketing. Many of these may be mango-based, but there is good scope to include other fruits and mango-based value-added products.”

    The mango output in Uttar Pradesh is estimated at four million tonnes a year, but it fluctuates from one year to another, depending on climate during the flowering season. India is among the top mango producers in the world, comprising 40 percent of global output, followed by China, Thailand and Pakistan. However, a major portion of the fruit is consumed at home and only a small quantity is exported.

    Related:

    Indian Mangoes ‘Embark’ on Maiden Voyage to Italy
    Bollywood's Akshay Kumar Ripped for Old 'I Like Curvy Girls, Not Sucked Up Mangoes' Remark
    Lockdown and Cyclone Amphan Spell Doom for India's Mango Hub in West Bengal
    Tags:
    elections, Election, election, election, election, Indians, Indians, India, Mango
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse