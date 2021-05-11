Register
10:06 GMT11 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    PETA India rescued a cow and named it Kim 'Kowdashian' to honour reality show star Kim Kardashian for her contribution to animal protection.

    BJP Lawmaker Advises Use of Cow Urine to Treat COVID-19, Doctors Rail Against Use of Cow Dung

    © Photo : PETA India
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    103
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082826684_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_4bd9456641813a919d7a5cd3f2be2d93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105111082853090-bjp-lawmaker-advises-use-of-cow-urine-to-treat-covid-19-doctors-rail-against-use-of-cow-dung/

    Usha Thakur, minister of culture in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, had earlier said there is a need for adopting a Vedic (based on ancient Indian scriptures) lifestyle for protection against coronavirus. She claimed the ritual burning of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.

    With a second wave of COVID-19 sweeping through India, some, especially in rural areas, are resorting to the use of age-old customs, like cow dung and urine as disinfectants.

    Even as the federal government led by the BJP is facing flak for not taking concrete steps to check the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a video by an MP from the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, Surendra Singh, has since emerged on Twitter, where he is seen advising to use cow urine to defeat the virus.

    "If you drink 50 ml cow urine on an empty stomach in the morning and then have turmeric five or 10 times a day, corona will go away", he says in the video. 

    ​There are reports of some people smearing themselves with cow dung and urine in the hopes of fighting coronavirus. In the state of Gujarat, it's been reported that villagers are smearing themselves with cow urine then washing it off with buttermilk after it dries. 

    India is fighting a deadly second wave of COVID-19. Some 329,942 new infections and 3,876 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. 

    Allopathic doctors remain sceptical of all such practices, warning of several other diseases that can spread from animals to humans. 

    "There is no scientific evidence available which confirm the benefits of consuming these things in any form. Rather there are risks involved in smearing or consuming these products, a number of other diseases can spread from the animals to humans", Dr Vijay Singhal, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in New Delhi told Sputnik.
    "The use of cow dung can cause a rash, skin infections, and if a person already has sensitive skin then it can bring bigger risks as well. We are living in unprecedented times and uncertainty is causing so much of stress but at the same time we should not lose our ability to differentiate between wrong and right", he emphasised.

    The cow is sacred to Hindus in India and is believed to be the representative of divine and natural beneficence. 

    Dr Rajesh Dhir, former president of Indian Medical Association (Chandigarh Chapter) and a medical practitioner speaking to Sputnik said, "Cow dung has been used in India since ancient times as a natural disinfectant. Even today in villages floors are paved and smeared with cow dung, specially in the kitchens, to keep the place disinfected and free of insects. But there are no scientific studies to back the belief that it can cure coronavirus".

    The increasing daily load of newly infected patients, crossing over 400,000 in the past week, has put overwhelming pressure on the healthcare infrastructure in the country. The Indian Medical Association, the largest association of doctors in the country has pleaded with the government to announce an immediate lockdown to check the alarming spread of infection.

    Several people have taken to Twitter to share how some people in villages are resorting to the use of cow dung as a treatment for coronavirus.

    Related:

    US Backing India's Proposal to Waive Intellectual Property Rights for Covid-19 Vaccines Brings Hope
    China's Red Cross Society to Send $1 Million to India Amid COVID-19 Surge
    WHO Deems COVID-19 Strain Found in India ‘Variant of Concern’
    Tags:
    Cow, India, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse