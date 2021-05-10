Indian Ministry Slammed for Giving Away Free Polyherbal Pills as Treatment for COVID-19

The Indian government has come under criticism for promoting a polyherbal formulation as a treatment to fight COVID-19.
The Indian Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) is dedicated to developing education, research, and propagation of indigenous alternative medicine systems in the country. Since last Saturday, the ministry has started free distribution of AYUSH 64 at several locations in Delhi.
"It has been repurposed as an add-on to standard care for Covid-19 patients after a robust multi-centre clinical trial which was monitored by Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR Joint Monitoring Committee for clinical trial", said the ministry.
However, the move has not gone down too well with some people, many of whom have taken to Twitter to slam the initiative.
I would never understand why govt is pushing for quackery for Covid19. Why don't just let them do their usual thing, curing indigestion, hair fall, skincare and performance enhancement stuff.— Self Reliant (@SelfieReliant) May 10, 2021
Leave Covid19 to actual scientists.
We should also export 1 million doses of this to Seychelles, Bhutan, Sri Lanka etc. Can't wait to see the look on their faces.— Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) May 10, 2021
Stop promoting quackery when people are dying. Stop your obsession with anti-science & pseudoscience.— Sarfy (@BabaGlocal) May 10, 2021
