Register
12:48 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian flag

    China Hits Out at Indian Lawmaker For Attending Inaugural Function of Taipei-Backed 'Formosa Club'

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106985/91/1069859116_0:308:6016:3692_1200x675_80_0_0_2fcc683b1b1e541db3117e9f3aa40e3b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105101082845229-china-hits-out-at-indian-lawmaker-for-attending-inaugural-function-of-taipei-backed-formosa-club/

    India has, time and again, reaffirmed its commitment to Beijing's One-China policy, which calls on other countries to respect that there is only one sovereign Chinese state. New Delhi, like many other major powers, doesn't have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Beijing considers the self-governed island of Taiwan a rightful part of China. 

    The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has slammed federal parliamentarian Sujeet Kumar for participating in a meeting of the newly formed "Formosa Club", a Taiwan-based grouping aimed at enhancing friendship among Indo-Pacific countries.

    "Your attendance is utterly contrary to the one-China principle to which the Indian government has pledged to adhere, and hence must be corrected", the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said in a letter to Kumar, an MP from the Odisha-based party Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

    "The one-China principle, enshrined by the UN Charter and its relevant resolutions, is a generally recognised norm in international relations and a general consensus of the international community", reminded the communication from the embassy's political counselor Lu Bing.

    "I strongly urge you to withdraw from the so called Formosa Club immediately, and avoid doing new harm to the critical relations between China and India, so that the two peoples can help and benefit from each other", stated the Chinese official.

    The Formosa Club is said to be backed by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

    In his remarks at the opening ceremony of the Formosa Club, Sujeet Kumar expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for "standing by India" in fighting the second COVID surge, in reference to Taipei's aid consignment comprised of oxygen cylinders and concentrators delivered earlier this month.

    "Taiwan is a proud democracy", the Indian parliamentarian said at one point during his virtual address.

    ​Since the eruption of the Ladakh border standoff last year, there has been an upswell of Indian public and press opinion backing the independence of Taiwan and Tibet, both integral parts of China.

    A series of commentaries in the Indian media last year, advocating the participation of Taiwan in international institutions, triggered a harsh reaction from the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, which reminded the Indian publishers as well as audiences that New Delhi abides by the One-China policy.

    "There is a free media in India that reports on issues as it sees fit", India's Foreign Ministry said in response to Beijing's criticism.

    Related:

    New Buddhist Uprising? Taiwan Vows to Train Buddhists, Taoists to Fight Off Chinese Invasion
    White House Official Warns About 'Significant Downsides' of Pledging to Defend Taiwan
    Secretary of State Blinken Asks WHO to Invite Taiwan to Participate in Its Decision-Making Body
    Tags:
    Taiwan, China, One China policy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse