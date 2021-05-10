Register
11:16 GMT10 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian woman uses her mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015

    'Ridiculous' Conspiracy on WhatsApp India Says COVID Deaths Are Due to ‘5G Rays’, Cops Clarify

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082346226_0:0:3197:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_600213216531eed19561dc88392710a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105101082844602-ridiculous-conspiracy-on-whatsapp-india-says-covid-deaths-are-due-to-5g-rays-cops-clarify/

    “I felt so helpless watching my own mother, who is a highly educated professor, falling for this misinformation and forwarding it to more of her friends on WhatsApp – it was both laughable and farcical”, Arjun Parashar, a 23-year-old tech savvy Indian told Sputnik, commenting on people blaming COVID deaths on “5G rays”.

    In recent days, a conspiracy making the rounds on WhatsApp in India has suggested that “5G radiation” from telecom towers “mixes with the air and makes it poisonous and that’s why people are facing difficulty in breathing and are dying”. Some Indians believe the theory and are sharing it with others.

    Calling it "misinformation", the police authorities of India’s Uttar Pradesh state have issued a clarification emphasising that COVID-caused deaths are in no way related to “5G rays” – with trials for the fifth generation Internet having barely even taken off in the nation.

    “According to the intelligence received that through social media such as Facebook, WhatsApp and phones, a rumour is being spread that 5G trials are spreading radiation and people are dying. This is not true. Maintain a vigilant eye on social media and prevent the spread of provocative content. Immediate refutation of rumours at every level is an important statutory action that should be taken immediately”, Prashant Kumar, the additional director general of police, law, and order in UP said in an official statement obtained by Sputnik.

    Along with confusing people, the rumour is causing major property damage in Indian regions.

    UP police authorities, in their clarification, also added that people from Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, and Sultanpur districts of the state are threatening to disrupt 5G testing and uproot telecom towers.

    India is a nation with over a billion people - of which at least 600 million use Internet-powered smartphones. Rumours spread rapidly in the country thanks to the digital penetration. Ironically, this digitisation is getting elderly Indians worked up with an array of fake information floating on social media - much of which is related to the rapid spread of the second wave of the coronavirus that is killing thousands in the country.

    “My mother, a Botany professor, though highly educated, only has a limited knowledge of modern-day tech. Plus, people tend to believe if 10 others tell them the same stuff and this nonsensical ‘5G rays causing COVID deaths’ rumour is spiralling all over, seriously. If my urban mom can fall prey to this viral fake news, wonder what must be the panic situation in smaller Indian regions”, Arjun Parashar, a digital media professional from Delhi, told Sputnik.

    Shiv Gurung, a bank official from the north-eastern Indian state of Sikkim, has also heard of this rumour and has been sharing it with hundreds of people he knows in other states.

    “I got a video, that was a bunch of slideshows explaining that 5G rays are creating breathing problems for us. We cannot rule out the possibility at least”, Gurung told Sputnik, emphasising just how vulnerable Indians are right now, as the daily new COVID cases are crossing 400,000 and panic around the second virus wave is gripping their minds.

    Several others have highlighted the perceived problematic conspiracy linking COVID to 5G on social media.

    ​Telecom technology and high-speed Internet have no scientifically proven relation with the coronavirus.

    Additionally, 5G trials have barely even taken off in India – the Department of Telecoms (DoT) gave approvals to Indian telcos to proceed with testing just last week.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, conspiracy theory, Conspiracy Theory, conspiracy, Conspiracy, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5G, 5g, coronavirus, COVID-19, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, India, Indians
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse