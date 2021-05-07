Register
16:21 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Philanthropist and co-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, addresses an audience during the Global Fund to Fight AIDS event at the congress hall in Lyons, central France, Thursday, 10 October 2019.

    Delhi Protest Against Bill Gates for Refusing to Share Vaccine Tech With Developing Nations

    © AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107953/01/1079530146_0:0:3062:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_e0e0768f42c19cb1f76d75ef544344bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105071082826905-delhi-protest-against-bill-gates-for-refusing-to-share-vaccine-tech-with-developing-nations/

    Just days before Joe Biden's administration supported India's proposal to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, Bill Gates spoke out against sharing such patents with developing countries. His remarks have provoked much anger in India, which is battling the second coronavirus wave.

    Hindu economic activist group, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, protested against Bill Gates in New Delhi on Friday over his recent remarks that he is not in favour of waiving intellectual property rights (IPR) on vaccine patents, which would enable developing nations to discover the ingredients and produce their own versions. 

    Swadeshi Jagran Manch is the economic branch of Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Dr Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, said that in the present circumstances when everyone on Earth is affected by the pandemic, there's an acute shortage of essential medicines, and vaccination is deemed the only way to keep large populations safe, trying to block equitable access to vaccines and medicines is not just deplorable, it is a crime against humanity.

    His colleague, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch's national convener, R Sundaram, said that even those developed countries which had tried at first to block the patent for coronavirus vaccines and medicines being waived have changed their mind and now support India's and South Africa’s proposal to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and the stance of multinational corporations and Bill Gates - whose foundation invested heavily in the production of a vaccine - is hardly positive. 

    "They are making all-out efforts to maximise their profits by exploiting the worst situation faced by the humanity, especially by developing and poor countries. It is worth noting that India’s proposal is supported by 100 countries," he said.

    Protesters were carrying placards deploring Bill Gates' statement and expressing support for Patent-Free Access to Vaccine and Medicines.

    Swadeshi Jagran Manch also reiterated its demand that India's government should either issue a licence under Section 100 or a compulsory licence under section 92 to increase production of coronavirus medicines such as Remdesivir, Faviracire, Tocilizumab and new medicines such as Molnupiravir.

    US Microsoft founder, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, poses for a picture on October 9, 2019, in Lyon, central eastern France, during the funding conference of Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
    © AFP 2021 / JEFF PACHOUD
    RSS-Affiliate Says India's Biggest Vaccine Maker’s Move to Invest in UK 'Influenced' by Bill Gates
    "The government should facilitate technology transfer of vaccines including the trade secrets to all potential manufacturers to scale up the production of Covaxin and Covishield. And vaccine production should be licensed to more pharma companies with technological capabilities, instead of a few companies," said another SJM representative, Kashmiri Lal.

    Vikas Chaudhary, the convener of the Delhi unit, said that the government should provide the regulatory clearance to start the local production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

    "Impose a ceiling on the COVID-19 medicine and vaccine price taking into account the cost of production-based formula. There is a need to transfer the technologies for the production of medicines and vaccine globally."

    The government should highlight the need to waive IP and facilitation of technology transfer in all relevant international forums at the global level and accelerate diplomatic efforts at G7, G20 and other groupings, said the protesters.

    Related:

    US Trade Representative Discussed With Bill Gates COVID-19 Intellectual Property Waiver
    Biden Administration Supports Waiving Intellectual Property Rights For COVID Vaccines, USTR Says
    US Backing India's Proposal to Waive Intellectual Property Rights for Covid-19 Vaccines Brings Hope
    Tags:
    WTO, India, US, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse