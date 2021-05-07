Register
    FILE- In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Indian army trucks drive near Pangong Tso lake near the India China border in India's Ladakh area. The Indian army said Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, that it has apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

    China Sending Troops to Ladakh to Attack India in 'Near Future', Claims BJP Lawmaker Swamy

    India
    A year ago, in early May, dozens of Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in clashes on the north bank of Pangong Tso, a lake which crosses the border between India and China. The tense situation led to violent skirmishes in the Galwan Valley on 15 June, which resulted in casualties on both sides for the first time in 45 years.

    A Parliamentarian of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Subramanian Swamy, has warned of an "hour of crisis" because China is gathering troops in Ladakh as it prepares to attack India in the "near future".

    Speaking about India's readiness for the attack, Swamy said India is "well prepared but it will be at heavy human cost. We should never have ceded Kailash Range without Chinese withdrawal."

    ​The  tweet, which received more than 8,000 likes within a couple of hours, included rebukes from Swamy for senior members in his own party, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for ignoring his warnings about China's plans.

    "If the Government had listened when I first informed Modi in 2015 about China's planning and later to Amit Shah at his residence with a RSS senior functionary present, we would not be in this sorry state. Modi was silent but Shah was dismissive," said Swamy. 

    ​Swamy's outburst followed media reports that a year after Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed on the north bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, China is now turning its temporary positions into permanent ones. Indian daily newspaper, the Times of India, quoted defence officials that the "Rutog County area has witnessed a lot of activity in recent days."

    Meanwhile, talks between the countries continue. The Chinese and Indian armies have seen several rounds of talks after which disengagement occurred on both sides of Pangong Tso in February. However, China's People's Liberation Army refused, in the last round of talks, to pull back from Gogra, Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang Plains.

