Indian Government Raises Fuel Prices for 4th Consecutive Day After Polls Close

As India's economy is crippled by COVID, the government is increasingly relying on fuel taxes to stay afloat.

Petrol and diesel prices in India were raised for the fourth straight day on Friday, hitting record highs across the country. According to India’s largest fuel retailer, the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol in Delhi is being sold at INR 91.27 per litre ($1.24) and diesel at INR 81.73 ($1.11). Fuel prices fluctuate state by state due to different taxes implemented by local governments.

⛽️ petrol price is continuously increasing after elections .



Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 28 paise and 31 paise respectively. — faridi (@faridi10) May 7, 2021

On Tuesday, fuel prices were raised for the first time in 66 days (since 27 February), after the Election Commission announced the election results in five states on Sunday.

Opposition leader and Rajasthan state's chief Ashok Gehlot hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for hiking prices during the pandemic, and urged the authorities to instead reduce petrol and diesel taxes to give the “already troubled” people some relief.

Gehlot stressed that the prices have only been raised now that the elections are over, as Modi didn't want to lose support before people went to the polls, despite the international value of crude oil changing daily.

Fuel prices went on a bull run from January-February and earlier peaked at a previous record high on 27 February, after which the oil marketing companies (OMCs) froze prices before cutting them on March 24-25 and then on 30 March.