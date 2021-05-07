Bollywood Power Couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Start Fundraiser for COVID Relief

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband – Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli – have started a fundraising campaign called #InThisTogether and donated INR 20 Million ($271,539) to support India’s fight against COVID-19.
To reach the target of INR 70 Million ($950,389) in seven days through their initiative, which is up and running on crowdfunding platform Ketto, the power couple has shared a video urging people to donate what they can.
Anushka and I have started a campaign on @ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2021
Let’s all come together and help those around us in need of our support.
I urge you all to join our movement.
Link in Bio! 🙏#InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/RjpbOP2i4G
After a week, the funds will be sent to ACT Grants, a movement started by a group of Indian entrepreneurs who will use the cash to buy oxygen concentrators and medical equipment, while also providing home care facilities and boosting India’s vaccination efforts.
“We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time,” Anushka tweeted.
The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in India, with over 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 21 million people have been infected with the virus in the country.
