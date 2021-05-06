Three Booked for Harassing Elephant in India - Video

India's Tamil Nadu state forest department has arrested three people for causing grievous injuries to an elephant in Tirupur district.
According to the district forest officials, the accused were physically harassing the elephant, which was roaming near the Thirumoorthy dam settlement area.
A video of the incident has emerged on social media, showing the young locals hitting the animal with a stick.
Three tribal youths have been booked byTirupur district forest officials under the wild life protection act for harassing a wild elephant near Thirumoorthy dam settlement area. pic.twitter.com/cc86X8Mn8y— Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) May 6, 2021
The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, according to local police.
