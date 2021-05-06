Kermitted Relationship: Two Frogs Married Off in India to Please God of Rain - Video

As bizarre as it may sound, a couple of frogs were recently married off by locals in a small town in India’s Tripura state to please the rain god ahead of the monsoon season.
In a video, a woman can be seen holding the groom, dressed in orange, and applying vermilion to the bride, dressed in magenta, who was held by another local.
From bathing and dressing them up to exchanging garlands and applying vermilion, the wedding of the two frogs was performed as a traditional Hindu ritual.
#Watch| Frogs married off in #Tripura to please rain god— mayank kanjara (@mayanksoni_1104) May 6, 2021
Two toads were married performing all the rituals from bath in pond or river to new dresses, exchange of garlands, and applying of vermilion (sindoor). pic.twitter.com/aK9kPOYl7D
This is not the first time that frogs have been married off in India. In July 2019, another pair of frogs tied the knot in Madhya Pradesh state to invoke the rain god.
However, due to incessant rains in the region, the two frogs were later divorced by the locals to stop the monsoon shower.
All comments
Show new comments (0)