Register
17:01 GMT05 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021

    Hundreds of Farmers Head to Delhi to Protest Farm Laws Despite COVID Restrictions - Photos

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082168264_0:94:3072:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_098bc132785856e4f03163c74e258999.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105051082808254-hundreds-of-farmers-head-to-delhi-to-protest-farm-laws-despite-covid-restrictions---photos/

    Since November last year, a number of farmers from the agricultural states of Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been protesting against three farm laws passed in September 2020. The last round of official talks that the farmers held with government officials was on 22 January this year.

    Disregarding COVID observances, including masks and social distancing, hundreds of farmers left Punjab state’s Amritsar city for Delhi to join their fellow protesters in agitating against farm laws that were passed during the monsoon parliamentary session, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

    Pictures of the protesters leaving for Delhi show hordes of people sitting together on tractor-trailers and in cars – some not even wearing masks for protection from the coronavirus.

    ​Amritsar is one of the worst cities to be afflicted with COVID-19 with more than 5,000 active cases at the moment. Delhi, the city the protesters are headed to, is India’s worst infected city with more than 12 million coronavirus cases being registered.

    “Whatever legal action is there, it will be discussed with the Amritsar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dhruv Dahiya,” Punjab’s deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira was quoted as saying.

    The protesters are expected to reach Delhi’s Singhu border to join other farmers on 6 May.

    "The government wants to enrich big corporations under the guise of Corona. Decisions regarding the exploitation of farmers and workers were taken in lockdown as in farm laws and labour codes," farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    Hundreds of farmers had begun to gather in Amritsar in the past few days, to start their journey to Delhi.

    Videos and pictures of these farmers chanting slogans against PM Narendra Modi and his government have been doing the rounds on social media for at least a week now.

    ​After discussions between farmer leaders and the government, the two sides were still in deadlock.

     "The government is known as the caretaker of life and property (Jaan-Maal) but - putting the property on one side - the government is not even taking care of the lives of the people," farmer leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal further added in the statement.

    Farmers shout slogans along a blocked highway as they continue their protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghaziabad on February 2, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Thousands of Women to Join Farmers' Protest at Delhi's Borders on International Women's Day
    In the past months, farmers across India have extended solidarity with their counterparts protesting in Delhi. From violent clashes with police officers to nationwide “chakka jams” (road blocking) and “Rail Roko” protests, the farmers have not backed down.

    The two new farm bills and one amendment that caused this controversy are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 which were passed during the monsoon session of the Parliament in September last year.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, protests, protest, farmers, farmers, farmers, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse