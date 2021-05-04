Register
18:11 GMT04 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Union and Indian flags hang near London landmark Big Ben in Parliament Square in London, Thursday, 12 November 2015.

    UK, India Sign 'Groundbreaking' Migration Deal After Modi-Johnson Virtual Summit

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 25
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/04/1082795696_0:13:3049:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e0ac31c0ed5f7ae41df6e8964e95a8d7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105041082799230-uk--india-sign-groundbreaking-migration-deal-after-modi-johnson-virtual-summit/

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, announced on Tuesday a ‘2030 Roadmap’ to strengthen ties between the two countries in various sectors, including trade and defence. India's links with the UK are now at the level of ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ – the first European country to be granted that status.

    The United Kingdom and India signed the Migration and Mobility Partnership on Tuesday, Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

    According to the terms of the new deal, UK citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 will be allowed to work in India for up to two years. Reciprocally, up to 3,000 young Indian professionals can enjoy employment opportunities in the UK for two years without being eligible for labour market tests.

    The migration pact seeks to smooth friction between the two allies, as Britain says there are too many Indians living illegally in Britain. India, on the other hand, argues that tens of thousands of its citizens who come to Britain to study are denied job opportunities.

    Patel said that the new agreement would not only help to attract the “brightest” talent to the UK, but it would help to crack down on illegal immigrants “abusing” the system.

    “This agreement will also ensure that the British Government can remove those who have no right to be in the UK more easily and crack down on those abusing our system,” she said.

    “This ground-breaking new agreement with India is an important milestone in delivering this pledge,” the Home Secretary added.

    The agreement was signed between Patel and India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and was a major victory of the virtual summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson on the same day.

    When asked if the new migration deal requires India to take back illegal migrants to the UK in return for more skilled workers and student visas for India workers, Indian government officials said that they looked at it “differently”.

    “The Mobility and Migration Partnership is a very comprehensive document. Under the memorandum of understanding, the UK has agreed to create a new scheme on youth mobility,” Sandeep Chakravarty, the Joint Secretary (Europe West) Division at India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said during a press briefing after the virtual call between Johnson and Modi.

    He said that India was only the fifth country to date whose citizens will be allowed to work in the UK after being exempted from the labour market test. The other nations are Australia, Canada, Japan and South Korea.

    “We will take back Indian nationals. It is our solemn duty that Indian nationals who are undocumented or not being given residency abroad are taken back. So, this agreement systemises that,” the official remarked.

    “But more than that, it creates opportunities for legal migration. We would like to see the numbers offered by the UK increase in future and a large number of Indian professionals find an opportunity in the UK,” he added.

    During the virtual summit between Johnson and Modi, the two countries pledged to achieve a quantum leap in the UK-India relationship, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

    Both the countries have also decided to launch formal negotiations to seal a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which the two governments say would help in doubling the bilateral trade, at present valued at $15 billion, over the next 10 years.

    Related:

    After 'Escaping' to UK, India's Biggest Jab Manufacturer Blames PM Modi for Nation's Vaccine Crunch
    UK, India to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation With New Enhanced Partnership
    UK Wants India to Remove Tariffs on Cars, Whiskey as Post-Brexit FTA Talks Set to Begin in Autumn
    Tags:
    Brexit, Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse