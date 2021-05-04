Watch: Lockdown Flouters Forced to Do Squats as Punishment by Police in India

As India witnesses a second wave of the deadly coronavirus that has led to a complete lockdown in several states, some people continue to flout the rules and roam outside their homes without valid reasons, prompting police officers to resort to punishment.
On Tuesday, police in Ambala City caught over 20 people violating the COVID-19 lockdown that has been imposed in the region until 10 May.
A video has surfaced on the Internet in which violators can be seen being punished by police, as they are made to do squats on the road and say loudly in Hindi, "Hum log lockdown ka paalan karenge (We will follow the lockdown guidelines)".
The violators were let off after a stern warning by the police not to flout the lockdown.
#WATCH Police in Ambala punished people who were found violating the complete #COVID19 lockdown imposed in the state & made them do sit-ups on the roads today morning. Police say, the violators were let off with warning— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021
7-day complete lockdown is imposed in Haryana till May 10 pic.twitter.com/x20WEWli8p
While some netizens agreed with the punishment and had a good laugh about it, many raised questions about how effective it is and demanded that even politicians and actors flouting the lockdown be given the same punishment.
Good. Nice punishment 👏👏— 𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙮 🏌 (@islayit) May 4, 2021
Just wondering would they give the same punishment to riches travelling via airports not following rules & politicians without mask especially our Emperor, would love to see him doing squats! https://t.co/HwR0CyjLar
Healthy punishment https://t.co/Djj4BUg4mF— विकास शर्मा (@VikasSh81135052) May 4, 2021
Almost seems like morning joggers who got their warm up done :)— Anand Parameswaran (@andrin30) May 4, 2021
