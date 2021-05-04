Indian Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi to Introduce Nationwide Lockdown to Curb COVID

Over the last month, India has faced a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases, leading to massive criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's handling of the pandemic.

The leader of India's main opposition party Congress, Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over its alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, as India's tally has crossed the 20 million mark.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Gandhi said that a "full lockdown" is the only way to stop the spread of the virus at this point while implementing a minimum income guarantee scheme.

He claimed the government of India doesn't realise that its "inaction is killing many innocent people".

GOI doesn’t get it.



The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections.



GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2021

​Over the last few weeks, the Congress leader has been highly critical of the Narendra Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandhi has on several occasions taken a dig at the central government over the shortage of oxygen and lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the country. On Monday, Gandhi accused the government of being "policy paralysed" and not being able to secure victory over the coronavirus.

India has become the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone of 20 million cases after reporting 357,229 new infections and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours.