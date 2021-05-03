Register
11:35 GMT03 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kashmiri Muslim orphan children pray as they wait to break their day-long fast, at the Rahat Manzil Orphanage in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday,6 July 2015. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

    Delhi Child Commission Urges Top Cop to Probe Crowdsourcing Adoption of Orphan Kids on Social Media

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/03/1082789827_0:33:2995:1717_1200x675_80_0_0_69943efe460cc9ce5b6231b947604fb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105031082789554-delhi-child-commission-urges-top-cop-to-probe-crowdsourcing-adoption-of-orphan-kids-on-social-media/

    According to the child commission, they have been flooded with calls after several children lost their parents to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

    The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Monday wrote to the city's top cop and raised concern about social media currently being filled with adoption information (of acceptance and offer) of children who have been orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A letter written to S.N. Shrivastava, commissioner of the Delhi Police, by the chairperson of the DCPCR, Anurag Kundu, stated that they have come across many instances on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp) where people who have information about orphaned children are encouraging people to adopt them.

    "In some cases, they post updates that the child or children have been adopted. Some of these are out of innocence and ignorance of the law governing adoption. However, they may also be cases of trafficking and sale-purchase of the children. Either way, they deserve to be inquired into to get to the depth of the matter", the letter read.

    Kundu, in his letter, requested intervention by the Delhi Police and asked them to become more vigilant on social media about any such instances and start taking cognisance of these cases.

    "As the head of the statutory authority meant to protect the rights of the children, I am concerned about the future of the children who have lost their parents, and ensuring that they don't fall prey to trafficking is the minimum we can do", the letter said.

    Last week, the DCPCR appealed to people on social media to call on their helpline number and report cases where children need essential supplies or are struggling to support themselves due to illness.

    Speaking to the media, Kundu said that people need to understand that they have to follow a legal process. Any adoption without doing so is illegal. 

    "When a child is orphaned, abandoned, surrendered or the parents are unable to support him/her, the child is produced before the concerned Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The committee, in the interim period, sends the child to a children’s home, fit facility or Special Adoption Agency (if the child is below six years) and the Committee then passes order conducting a social investigation report by social worker, child welfare officer or child welfare police officer to check the background of the child and his family in a structured format. It’s called a social investigation report", Kundu explained.

    He further mentioned that once it’s established that the parents are either unwilling to support, or simply unable to so, or the child has become orphaned and nobody comes forward, the committee would declare the child legally free for adoption, following the procedure laid down in the JJ Act, 2015, and Model Rule, 2016, as well as adoption regulations. 

    "Then the CWC directs the appropriate authority in CCI (child care institution) and DCPO (district child protection officer) to complete medical examination report and registers the child on the Central Adoption Resource Authority as per procedures and upload all relevant documents required. No child can be adopted without following this process”, he said.

    Related:

    Delhi Minorities Commission Seeks Action on 'Police Brutality’ Against Citizenship Act Protesters
    India Plans to Train Orphan Children for Border Duties
    Lawyer Featured in Forbes List Vouches for Quota in Education, Employment for Orphans in India
    Tags:
    legal protection, child protection, protection, orphans, Children, waves, coronavirus, COVID-19, child, commission, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse