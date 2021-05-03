'You Have to Be a Special Kind of Monster': B-Town Celebs Slam People Selling Fake COVID-19 Medicine

On Monday, India saw a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 cases, registering 368,147 infections and at least 3,417 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. At present, the nation's overall caseload is 19,925,604, with over 218,959 people having lost their lives since the onset of the pandemic.

Amid the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that has created havoc in India, the rampant practice of the sale of fake coronavirus medication has caught the nation by storm.

Social media is being flooded with many heartwrenching experiences of people becoming a victim to such malpractices in their dire need to save their loved ones's lives.

Angered and sad at such news, many Bollywood celebs have come forward to raise their voices against it on social media.

Renowned filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar slammed those manufacturing and selling fake COVID-19 medication by calling them a "monster" to deceive people in these dark and desperate times.

Seen a news report of people manufacturing & selling fake Covid medication. You have to be a special kind of monster to con people in these dark & desperate times. Shame on you, whoever you are!!! — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 2, 2021

Over the past three months, many fake rackets have been busted across India where people were involved in making and selling fake Remdesivir and others essential medications for the treatment of coronavirus.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh posted a video of one such gang that was nabbed by the police for selling fake medication to customers.

Demanding strict laws against corruption and adulteration, Vindu commented that people selling fake Remdesivir and others are worse than people hoarding oxygen.

These guys should be hanged...they are worse than people hoarding oxygen ,Fake Remdesivir factory beware & buy from hospitals directly. Our country needs laws against Corruption, adulteration,population,fake news ect not farm laws an issue that needs to be resolved ASAP .#covid pic.twitter.com/tyFczKngO2 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) May 3, 2021

Warning netizens of the ongoing fraud and black marketing of COVID medicines in India, actor R Madhavan tweeted: "We have such devils amongst us too". He shared a post of a user informing about a fraudster duping customers by selling Remdesivir for over $44 (INR 3,000) per vial.

Also received this .. pls be aware . 🙏🙏we have such devils amongst us too. pic.twitter.com/t5YRw9vakB — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 30, 2021

​Many Bollywood celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain, and many others have united and are making the best use of social media to help people and their families battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.