Register
07:06 GMT03 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020.

    Australian PM Defends Decision to Jail, Impose Fines on India Returnees Amid Racism Allegations

    REUTERS/Issei Kato
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081341494_0:5:1201:680_1200x675_80_0_0_da30b4b7cbdfa891eca98d547bae7e6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105031082788521-australian-pm-defends-decision-to-jail-impose-fines-on-india-returnees-amid-racism-allegations/

    Australia's decision to ban arrivals from India comes on the back of similar travel bans by other nations, including the US and the United Kingdom. However, Australia's threat to jail passengers travelling from India during the ban has prompted criticism from the Australian Human Rights Commission, the nation's federal watchdog.

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doubled down on his government's decision to hand out a five-year jail term and impose $50,000 fines on citizens returning from virus-hit India, on the back of criticism by the federal human rights watchdog, which has asked the authorities to revisit the move.

    "We're all just working to do what's right for the health interests of Australians. The ban has been implemented on the basis of advice from health officials", Morrison told the Sydney-based radio station 2GB in an interview on Monday.

    "There's no politics or ideology in a pandemic, and I am constantly taken aback by those who seek to inject it into it", Morrison said, adding that nobody in the nation had yet been jailed under the federal Biosecurity Act since the pandemic began last year.

    Australia's federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Saturday announced a "temporary pause" on travellers from India until 15 May in view of the deteriorating COVID situation in the country. "Failure to comply with an emergency determination under the Biosecurity Act 2015 may incur a civil penalty of 300 penalty units (roughly $50,000), five years' imprisonment, or both", Hunt said in a statement.

    The decision sparked immediate criticism from the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), which said it raised "serious human rights concerns".

    "The need for such restrictions must be publicly justified. The government must show that these measures are not discriminatory and the only suitable way of dealing with the threat to public health", noted the government human rights watchdog.

    During his radio interview on Monday, Morrison categorically rejected that the government's decision was motivated by racism.

    "We are deeply, deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis in India", said Morrison, pointing out that Canberra was helping out its "Quad ally" in dealing with the second surge in the South Asian country.

    In its bid to help India, Canberra on 27 April announced a relief package consisting of the "rapid deployment" of 500 non-invasive ventilators, one million surgical masks, 500,000 P2/N95 masks, 100,000 surgical gowns, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves, and 20,000 face shields, according to an official release by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

    On Sunday, Australia's Foreign Minister Marisa Payne also rejected allegations of racism over the India travel ban, as she noted that the country's healthcare infrastructure was already reeling under the burden of keeping the domestic COVID situation in check.

    Since mid-April, India has been in the grips of a virulent second COVID wave, with more than 300,000 new infections being reported on Monday. The South Asian nation has been recording over 300,000 new cases for 11 straight days, with the overall caseload being 19.9 million, according to India's federal Health Ministry. Only the US has witnessed more COVID infections than India. 

    Related:

    First Shipment of Russian COVID Relief Aid Lands in India, Includes Coronavir, Ventilators
    Biden Bans Travel to India Amid COVID Surge
    'Diabolical': Australia Bans Flights to India Fearing Rapid Spread of Double Mutant COVID Variant
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Australia, India, Scott Morrison
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radiological examination of an ancient mummy, said to have been found in royal tombs in Thebes in Upper Egypt, has proved it is the body of a pregnant woman.
    Mummy-to-be: Scans Reveal Preserved Egyptian Woman in Warsaw Museum Was Pregnant
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse