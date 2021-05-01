At Least 18 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at COVID-19 Care Center in India's Bharuch - Photos

The death toll of a fire that broke out at a hospital for coronavirus patients in Bharuch, the Indian state of Gujarat, has reached 18, Press Trust of India reported.
"As per information at 6.30 am [01:00 GMT], the death toll in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths," a police official told the PTI news agency.
At least 12 patients have been killed by the blaze and smoke, while it remains unknown whether the other six also died in the hospital or while being transported to other facilities.
Gujarat: Fire broke out at a #COVID19 care centre in Bharuch last night. 16 people, including 14 patients, died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/H1PO8PesPZ— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 1, 2021
The fire reportedly erupted in an intensive care unit where a short circuit took place.
