Popular Indian TV Journalist Rohit Sardana Passes Away Days After Testing Positive For COVID

Popular Indian journalist and TV news presenter Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday morning, days after testing positive for coronavirus. According to his close friends, he died of a heart attack. He was 39.
More terrible news friends. Well known Tv news anchor Rohit Sardana has passed away. Had a heart attack this morning. Deep condolences to his family. RIP— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2021
On April 24, Sardana tweeted that he had contracted the coronavirus.
एक हफ़्ते पहले बुख़ार और बाक़ी लक्षण आने के बाद टेस्ट कराया था. RTPCR नेगेटिव आया लेकिन CTScan से कोविड की पुष्टि हो गई थी. अभी हालत पहले से बेहतर है. आप सभी अपना और अपने परिवारजनों का ख़याल रखें. pic.twitter.com/mq4fC9HQ9L— रोहित सरदाना (@sardanarohit) April 24, 2021
He hosted the famous debate show "Dangal" on Indian news channel Aaj Tak.
The presenter also hosted "Taal Thok Ke," a popular debate programme that discusses contemporary issues in India on the Zee News channel.
He was given a Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award in 2018 by the president of India for his services to journalism. Sardana's untimely death has come as a major shock to the industry and his fans.
Several senior journalists and politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah have paid tribute to the much-loved public figure.
Pained to learn about Shri Rohit Sardana ji’s untimely demise. In him, the nation has lost a brave journalist who always stood up for unbiased and fair reporting. May God give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences to his family and followers.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2021
Rohit Sardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things. Our newsroom is in deep shock— Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) April 30, 2021
Farewell, Rohit bhai.— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 30, 2021
Cannot believe this.
No words.
You will be missed, my friend. pic.twitter.com/tCwyw1hxZK
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party leader and the city's Deputy State Chief Manish Sisodia also condoled Sardana's demise.
Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of senior journalist and my journalism days colleague Rohit Sardana.
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/9yUWc9l4qu
This is a big jolt for journalism. I deeply mourn the untimely demise of fearless and bright @aajtak journalist #RohitSardana.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 30, 2021
So painful for the family & friends. My prayers and condolences.
ॐ शांति 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LSIVDfQBjA
