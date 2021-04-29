Driver in India Converts Three-Wheeler Into Oxygen Ambulance To Help COVID Sufferers - Video

Moved by pictures and videos showing the devastation wrought throughout India by the latest surge in COVID-19, a car in Bhopal, the capital city of India's state of Madhya Pradesh, has turned his vehicle into a mini-ambulance.
Javed Khan, the car's owner, is offering free rides to COVID-19 patients. He has also equipped his vehicle with an oxygen cylinder, sanitisers and some medicines.
भोपाल के जावेद के ऑटो में एम्बुलेंस जैसी सुविधा है, आक्सीजन के लिये गेस सिलेंडर भी, जावेद ने एंबुलेंस के ज़्यादा किराए से लोगों को बचाने को बीबी के गहने बेच ये ऑटो बनाया @abplivenews @awasthis @SanjayBragta @Abhinav_Pan @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/LE9YQ95a0d— Brajesh Rajput (@brajeshabpnews) April 28, 2021
Speaking to local media, Khan said: "People are dying for want of oxygen and most of them are unable to reach the hospital on time. I couldn’t help myself and temporarily fixed an oxygen cylinder in my car."
On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh registered 12,758 new cases and 105 fatalities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)