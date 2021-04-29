Register
09:38 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vials labelled COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of the Pfizer logo in this 9 February 2021 illustration

    US Senators Urge Pfizer, Other American Vaccine Manufacturers to Share Technology With India

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082553631_0:134:3401:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_f9bb6b24ffd5302b5970ab35694e0d24.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104291082757754-us-senators-urge-pfizer-other-american-vaccine-manufacturers-to-share-technology-with-india/

    India is set to roll out its vaccination programme for 18 to 45-year-olds, who constitute the bulk of its 1.3 billion-strong population, from 1 May. However, several state governments have been complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about crippling vaccine shortages as the two domestic vaccine companies struggle to fulfil jab orders.

    Elizabeth Warren and four other senators on Thursday called upon the American vaccine manufacturing companies to "expand access" to their jabs in India. She said it while expressing concern that inequitable vaccine distribution could lead to a global GDP loss of $1.2 trillion.

    ​“Though Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and other companies have developed safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus poses significant risks to global vaccination efforts: as the virus proliferates, it evolves—increasing the risk of a variant developing that renders vaccinations ineffective,” said a letter by Warren to Albert Bourla, the Chairman of Pfizer.

    “A recent study estimates that unequal global vaccine distribution could result in a gross domestic product loss of $1.2 trillion annually for the global economy,” stated the senior Democratic Party senator.

    Similar appeals have been made by four other senators — Edward J Markey (D-Mass.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Jeffrey A Merkley (D-Ore.), and Christopher S. Murphy (D-Conn.) — to the managements of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

    In their letters to the American vaccine manufacturers, the five senators said that “voluntary technology transfer” between India and the US to scale up production in the COVID-hit South Asian nation could take place through several mechanisms.

    “The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set up multiple mechanisms through which technology transfer could occur, including through its 'COVID-19 Technology Access Pool' (C-TAP)-which calls on the global community to voluntarily share knowledge, intellectual property and data necessary for COVID-19... and its mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub, which seeks to expand the capacity of low- and middle-income countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines and scale up manufacturing by facilitating the transfer of technology and intellectual property to those countries,” Warren pointed out in her letter.

    The American senators have further demanded that these private companies also back India and South Africa’s demand for a "temporary waiver" of Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rules (TRIPS).

    “Experts have also called for the US to support the temporary waiver of some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules proposed by India and South Africa at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), ..which would temporarily lift certain intellectual property barriers and allow countries to locally manufacture COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines,” states Warren’s letter to Pfizer.

    Despite New Delhi’s call for a TRIPS waiver on the COVID vaccine being backed by many developing countries as well as at least 60 American lawmakers, the Joe Biden administration has so far remained non-committal regarding the demand.

    Warren further asked Pfizer and other vaccine companies when are they planning to apply for an emergency use license in India, pursuant to New Delhi’s invitations to these companies to apply for authorisation in the South Asian nation.

    “India has asked Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson to seek licenses to distribute their vaccines in the country as a means of expanding supply. Does Pfizer plan to apply for an emergency use license for its vaccines in India? If so, when?” she asked.

    The letter by the US senators has been written against the backdrop of a devastating second wave in India, with the South Asian country recording over 300,000 new infections daily for a week now. India's overall caseload of 18.3 million infections is the second worst globally, with only the US having recorded more COVID cases.

    Related:

    People Queue Up for Oxygen Tanks Outside Delhi as COVID-Ravaged India Breaks Record for New Cases
    Last-Minute COVID Aid: Trump Era 'Warmth' Toward India Missing in Biden-Harris Admin, Author Says
    India’s Ruling BJP Accuses Pfizer of Holding Countries to 'Ransom' Over COVID Vaccine
    Tags:
    Elizabeth Warren, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, India, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse