Crude Bombs Hurled During Final Phase of Polling in India’s West Bengal

Two crude bombs were thrown in India’s West Bengal state on Thursday morning; today (29 April) the last phase of ongoing legislative assembly elections began in central Kolkata’s Jorasanko Assembly area.
In this eighth and last phase of assembly elections, 8.4 million people spread across 35 Assembly constituencies are expected to elect their representatives from a total of 283 candidates. Voting is being held at 11,860 polling stations.
Local media reports said the crude pipe bombs were hurled in front of Mahajati Sadan in the Jorasanko Assembly area. It prompted the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from that area Vivek Gupta to allege that it was done to scare away potential voters.
West Bengal: A bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today. Election Commission has sought details of the incident. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hbhikPorZo— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
JUST IN: #ECI seeks report after miscreants reportedly hurled crude bombs outside Majajati Sadan in #Kolkata amidst polling. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/ZEDS5rnw1S— Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) April 29, 2021
crude bombs charged at three places of Calcutta (Rabindra Saran, Bidhan Sarani and infront of Mahajati Sadan) by 9am..some people are on their own trip during the Covid emergency..shocking!! #WestBengalPolls— Sourjya (@sourjya12) April 29, 2021
Meanwhile, earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to "enrich the festival of democracy".
Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021
Federal Home Minister Amit Shah who campaigned with full force in Bengal, on Thursday appealed to voters to cast their votes in large numbers and with full enthusiasm.
