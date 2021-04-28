Register
21:26 GMT28 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    First shipment of Russian COVID relief aid lands in India

    First Shipment of Russian COVID Relief Aid Lands in India, Includes Coronavir, Ventilators

    © Sputnik / EMERCOM of Russia
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082753227_69:0:1631:879_1200x675_80_0_0_bcc041f61fe7cfbe093a2cd07eb12260.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104281082751670-first-shipment-of-russian-covid-relief-aid-lands-in-india-includes-coronavir-ventilators-/

    In a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the Indian leader that Moscow is committed to helping the country as it reels from a second COVID wave.

    India on Wednesday received its first shipment of COVID-related relief from Russia, with more than 20 tonnes of material including oxygen concentrators and the "Coronavir" drug, which is being used as a substitute for Remdesivir in the Asian country.

    “Two urgent flights operated by the Russian EMERCOM arrived here today, which brought a cargo with a total weight of 22 tonnes. These are oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir, and other essential pharmaceutical items,” a press release by the Embassy of the Russian Federation in New Delhi said on Wednesday evening.

    The Russian aid package comprises 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors, and 200,000 packs of medicine, according to a statement by the Kremlin.

    India, which has been recording over 300,000 new infections daily for a week now, is experiencing a crippling shortage of both medical oxygen as well Remdesivir, a US-licenced drug being extensively administered to cure COVID symptoms in patients in India. The drug is going for ten times its normal price in the country at the moment, mostly on the black market. 

    According to reports in Indian media, Moscow’s initial plan to supply New Delhi with 300,000-400,000 injections of Remdesivir was vetoed by the US, which threatened penalties against both the nations should it happen. Gilead Sciences, the American pharmaceutical firm which owns licensing rights over Remdesivir, doesn’t have a non-license voluntary agreement with any Russian company at present.

    The press statement by the Russian embassy recalled that New Delhi had also helped Moscow with supplies of the hydroxychloroquine drug during the first COVID wave last year.

    “India approved emergency supplies of hydroxychloroquine to Russia as a gesture of goodwill, when the pandemic unfolded last year. We appreciate and remember it,” it noted.

    “This is the only way we can defeat the coronavirus – by uniting our endeavours and supporting each other in difficult times,” added the embassy readout.

    Calling the “joint fight” against coronavirus as the most important area of bilateral cooperation at present, the Russian statement noted that the first deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine will also be delivered to India from next month.

    “It also includes the forthcoming deliveries of Sputnik V starting from May 2021 and the subsequent facilitation of its production in India, cooperation in the field of medical science, including with regard to new coronavirus strains,” said the Russian mission.

    The Russian embassy statement on Wednesday was published several hours after a telephone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The Indian PM expressed his gratitude to Putin in a series of tweets for sending the relief, which Modi described as being "high-tech" and "in great demand in the country."

    ​Russia, which has traditionally enjoyed close ties with India, has expressed concern over the sharp spike in cases amid in the ongoing second COVID wave. The surge in infections means India now boasts the grim record of having the second most COVID caseload globally, with only the US faring worse.

    India’s federal Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,293 deaths, the worst to date for any country since the pandemic began last year.

    “Russia is closely watching the situation in India, which is becoming more and more alarming with unprecedented spread of the coronavirus infection. We sincerely empathise with the Indian people due to our traditionally warm and friendly relations,” Russia’s Ambassador to New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Wednesday.

    Over the last few days, relief for India has been flown in from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, the US, and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.

    Related:

    Last-Minute COVID Aid: Trump Era 'Warmth' Toward India Missing in Biden-Harris Admin, Author Says
    Indians Struggle to Find Oxygen, Remdesivir as Pharmacies Try to Cope With Shortage
    People Queue Up for Oxygen Tanks Outside Delhi as COVID-Ravaged India Breaks Record for New Cases
    Tags:
    Sputnik V, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse