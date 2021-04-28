Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Assam in India, EMSC Says

A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake has struck the state of Assam in northeastern India on Wednesday night, with its epicenter at approximately 18 km northwest of the town of Dhekiajuli, the EMSC reported.
Tremors were recorded at 2:21 UTC 98 kilometers northeast of the largest city in the state, Guwahati, with its population of more than 1 million.
strong #earthquake shakes #Assam, #India 8 min ago. More info at: https://t.co/RuSWpirZBd pic.twitter.com/4GsPwJnuYr— EMSC (@LastQuake) April 28, 2021
In its turn, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded tremors of 6.4-magnitude at a depth of 17 km below the ground, 43 km to the west of the city of Tezpur.
There were no immediate reports on any specific damage or injuries caused by the earthquake.
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sayMF9Gumd pic.twitter.com/lWRDtIAWh5— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021
Meanwhile, Indian social media users shared their earthquake experiences, and even memes about it, online.
Heavy #earthquake, 7:52 AM, #Guwahati #Assam pic.twitter.com/CD3wA7kH3D— Abhishek Agarwal (@AbhishekBsps) April 28, 2021
#earthquake #assam— S U J A Y |🇮🇳 (@amazing_sujay) April 28, 2021
Earth Quake in Lower Assam (at 7.53 am)
Everyone: Earthquake!
Le Me: pic.twitter.com/ej4oxgRjEj
According to scientific researches, 70% of the Himalayas, which is located near the state, are at risk of massive earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)