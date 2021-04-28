Register
28 April 2021
    Beds with oxygen support are seen at a recently constructed quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 13, 2021

    India's Covid-19 Recoveries Remain Robust as People Beating the Virus With Power of Self-Belief

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    India
    by
    As India's healthcare system is struggling to cope with the latest coronavirus wave, news from hospitals about the majority of patients recovering from the virus despite adverse conditions has raised hopes for many. India's recovery rate from the coronavirus is about 82 percent, against the global average of 70.2 percent.

    Despite alarming reports of Covid-19 badly affecting India, the number of people recovering from the viral disease is also increasing swiftly.

    While about 30% of active cases in the country have required medical intervention, nearly 70% of Covid-19 patients have stayed at home in isolation to beat the virus, India Today has reported. 

    Indians Overcoming Virus With 'Never Say Die' Spirit  

    In one instance, a TV channel reported about a 105-year-old woman in Patna, a city in Bihar state, who won the battle against Covid-19 by recovering within 11 days.

    In a separate case reported in Odisha state, a newborn baby girl was treated for 27 days after contracting Covid from her mother at a hospital before finally recovering. 

    In Mumbai, a 75-year-old diabetic woman named Ghatkopar was diagnosed with "100% lung involvement". She beat the virus and returned to her home within 13 days of being hospitalised. Her departure from the hospital was celebrated by the staff with a cake-cutting ceremony. 

    In another such case, Ruchi Khandelwal, a 45-year-old woman in Indore, a city in Madhya Pradesh state, recovered despite having 85% lung infection. She put up an inspirational video on social media to reveal that it was due to her not losing hope that she could beat the coronavirus disease.  

    "The only thing I didn't lose was hope. I kept my morale up and beat the Covid with positivity of mind," she said. 

     

    As of 27 April, the number of confirmed Covid cases in the country stood at over 17 million (17,636,307) and  recovered cases accounted for 82.54% (14,556,209). The country has reported 1.12 % deaths (197,894). 

    Families Recover from Covid-19 at Home 

    Those who beat the virus at home have their own tales to share about the ways they adapted in order to recover.

    Talking to Sputnik on Tuesday, Subhash Verma, a 52-year-old government employee in Haryana state who recovered from Covid-19, shared: "My entire family -- comprising my wife, 2 daughters, and a son -- was diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus infection. We stayed at home following the government health centre's advice to totally isolate ourselves."

    "For a fortnight we did yoga, deep breathing exercises, had healthy food, and avoided talking about the disease. We all tested negative together. It's important to think positive and keep your immunity up to fight the virus," he said.

    "I have a strong faith in Ayurveda, the Indian system of medicine. I worked on boosting my immunity with herbs and spices that we use in cooking by making potions. It worked wonders," said Raj Gupta, a doctor in Haryana's Panchkula area, who recovered from Covid-19, which he had contracted while serving as a frontline worker. 

    Several people have taken to social media to declare their recovery from the virus and pledging plasma donation, as awareness is spreading about the requirement of plasma from recovered patients to help out the still infected patients.

    Celebrities like former legendary Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who remained isolated for 21 days due to the Covid-19 infection, have made an appeal to the recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma. His social media post garnered over 5 million views. 

     

     

    COVID-19, India
