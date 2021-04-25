Register
07:40 GMT25 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a joint news conference with Secretary General of the Transatlantic Alliance NATO's chief Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a meeting after the United States announced the withdrawal of all its troops from the Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 14, 2021.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Pledges Support for India Fighting 'Horrific' Outbreak

    © REUTERS / POOL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082632667_0:231:3072:1959_1200x675_80_0_0_dc2e5a6e8a708a1e2deae8a6d1bdc0b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104251082717418-us-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-pledges-support-for-india-fighting-horrific-outbreak/

    US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Friday defended Washington's restrictions on the export of key raw materials for the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines that has crippled vaccine production in India. "The US first and foremost is engaged in an ambitious and successful effort to vaccinate the American people", he said.

    Amidst simmering unease over the US refusal to lift an embargo on exports of raw materials for vaccines, which has hugely compromised production in India amid a severe COVID-19 crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed support.

    On Sunday morning, Blinken promised to "rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India" as the country fights a deadly wave of COVID-19. 

    ​India on 22 April reported a daily jump of 314,835 new coronavirus cases, surpassing the previous highest one-day rise reported by the US in January.

    As per data released by the Health Ministry, 346,786 new cases and 2,624 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. 

    Amidst the chaos and suffering unleashed by the pandemic several US lawmakers have voiced their concerns and calling upon the Biden administration to extend assistance to India. 

    A group of senators including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and nearly 100 members of Congress have sent a letter to the US president on the issue to waive the intellectual property rights of pharmaceutical companies, ANI reported.

    The United States is among those countries that have blocked negotiations at the World Trade Organisation involving a proposal led by India and South Africa to waive the IP rights of pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countries to produce vaccines. The letter urges Washington to change its position ahead of the next WTO meeting on 5 May to discuss the issue. 

    COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla had earlier appealed to Biden on Twitter to "lift the embargo of raw material exports". Vaccine production capacity in the country has allegedly been cut in half due to the shortage of raw materials. 

    US Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts tweeted on Thursday the need to help India in a time of crisis. 

    On Friday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price referred a reporter's questions on export controls to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

    "You asked about intellectual property and certain controls. That was — is within the purview of USTR. What I will say broadly is that the United States first and foremost is engaged in an ambitious and effective and, so far, successful effort to vaccinate the American people", he said.

    Price said the administration had a special responsibility to vaccinate Americans and that the nation had been hit harder by the pandemic than any other country. He emphasised that the virus "spreading anywhere, is a threat to people everywhere", and for that reason it was "in the interests of the rest of the world to see Americans vaccinated".

    Price's comments have been condemned by large number of Indian Americans.

    Related:

    Amid Grim COVID-Induced Situation in India Strangers Don Angel's Garb
    India's Serum Institute Applies For Emergency Use of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine
    ‘Selfish’ US Hurting Ties With India by Denying Raw Materials, COVID Vaccines: Ex-Foreign Secretary
    Tags:
    ban, vaccine, Indians, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse