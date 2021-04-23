13 Patients Die as Fire Breaks Out at Covid Hospital in India's Maharashtra State -Video

At least 13 COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at a private hospital in India's Maharashtra state on Friday morning.
According to the officials, the fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) on the second floor of the four-storey Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in Palghar District at around 3:15 am (local time).
"Around 17 patients were present in the ICU when the fire broke out. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 5:30 am," District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told Sputnik.
He further mentioned that four patients were rescued and shifted to other hospitals in the area.
पालघर के #विरार में शोर्ट-सर्किट के कारण #ICU में लगी #आग, 12 मरीजों की आग से जलकर मौत— Amit kaushik (@Amit_Kaushik1) April 23, 2021
@Dev_Fadnavis @OfficeofUT @Palghar_Police pic.twitter.com/IDCg7Q6YSN
पालघर के वसई #अस्पताल में लगी आग ने 13 कोविड मरीजों को जलाकर राख कर दिया.— Shubh Shukla (@shubh_grameen) April 23, 2021
पहले #Oxygen #Leak अब ये..
.
. #palghar #CoronavirusPandemic #FireAccident #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/yU84hxqADZ
"The fire took place at the hospital due to an explosion in the Air Conditioner unit of the intensive care unit. We are expecting a short-circuit to have been the cause of the fire," Kadam said.
The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the incident.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved families.
Saddened by the loss of lives due to tragic fire at a Hospital in Palghar, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 23, 2021
The tragedy comes two days after 22 COVID-19 patients suffocated to death after their their oxygen supply stopped suddenly due to a malfunction in the main storage at a civic hospital in Nashik, a city in the same state. The patients were either on ventilators or oxygen support.
All comments
Show new comments (0)