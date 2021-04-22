India's Oxygen Woes: Delhi and Haryana Desperate for O2 as COVID Patients Gasp for Breath

COVID patients in India's capital Delhi are in urgent need of oxygen as the second wave of the virus wreaks havoc in the country, which recorded 314,835 new infections in the last 24 hours, the world's highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

Delhi and the neighbouring Haryana state are vying for oxygen for virus patients as the Supreme Court took a suo moto cognisance of the COVID situation on Thursday, giving it executive power.

On the same day, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal sent a tweet about the plight on a COVID patient – who is on oxygen support in hospital – to the Haryana and federal governments, asking them to send O2 to the capital.

केंद्र सरकार और हरियाणा सरकार बड़ा दिल दिखाएं। ऑक्सीजन के बिना लोग मर रहे हैं,। राज धर्म निभाएं। pic.twitter.com/SPXogI3JXT — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 22, 2021 It came a day after Haryana's Health and Home Minister Anil Vij ordered police protection for oxygen factories in the state.

​The severe shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the country also prompted the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to say that "India is almost at a point of a national emergency."

On Thursday, a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Justice Bobde, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to draw up a national plan. "We have four issues primarily in mind – supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, and manner of vaccination," Bobde said.

A day earlier, the Delhi High Court called out the federal government for not sending enough oxygen to hospitals for COVID patients, saying "it seems human life is not important for the state."

"You are not exploring all avenues to augment oxygen supply. Beg, borrow, or steal," the court told the federal government on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij accused the Delhi government of "looting oxygen tankers from Haryana."

We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers: Haryana Health Min Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/mJ7GPmGTqm — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

​On Thursday, hospitals in Delhi sent desperately appealed for more O2. Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Dr Sangeeta Reddy tweeted:

As I tweet, an oxygen tanker is outside the gate of Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL and he is not being allowed inside

Haryana police are stopping it & not letting the oxygen out of Haryana. Need urgent intervention!!@PMOIndia @rajnathsingh @PiyushGoyal @cmohry @MoHFW_INDIA — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) April 22, 2021 #WATCH | Sunil Saggar, CEO, Shanti Mukand Hospital, Delhi breaks down as he speaks about Oxygen crisis at hospital. Says "...We're hardly left with any oxygen. We've requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged...It (Oxygen) may last for 2 hrs or something." pic.twitter.com/U7IDvW4tMG — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

​Opposition Congress leaders have slammed the government for the O2 shortage. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general Secretary of Indian National Congress questioned India's oxygen policy in a series of tweets.

भारत का ऑक्सीजन निर्यात



2019-20: 4502 मीट्रिक टन

2020-21: 9300 मीट्रिक टन



हमारे यहाँ ऑक्सीजन की कमी नहीं थी। हम ऑक्सीजन के सबसे बड़े उत्पादक हैं। लेकिन सरकार ने कोरोना का खतरा होते हुए भी दोगुना ऑक्सीजन देश के बाहर भेज दी।



ऑक्सीजन की कमी से हुई मौतों का जिम्मेदार कौन है? pic.twitter.com/rK1oxqKjm6 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 21, 2021

​

Shameful state of affairs.



One of the largest oxygen producing countries in the world is being forced to import as its leadership fails to deliver oxygen to its own despairing citizens.



Why did they double exports in the middle of the pandemic in 2020? https://t.co/CfiiyZ851N — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 21, 2021

The severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi has forced Delhi Chief Kejriwal to seek help from Haryana Chief Manohar Lal who "assured full support."

260 MT oxygen production at Panipat in Haryana. 140 MT oxygen allotted to Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal rang me up today and the matter has been resolved: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/Ar3EwOheJP — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

On Thursday, the country reached the grim milestone of recording the world's record daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections as a second wave of the pandemic sweeps through India. As many as 2,104 virus-related deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

However, the recovery rate of COVID patients has improved as the fatality rate dropped to 1.16 percent.