Register
14:10 GMT22 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A patient wearing an oxygen mask is wheeled inside a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India, April 21, 2021.

    India's Oxygen Woes: Delhi and Haryana Desperate for O2 as COVID Patients Gasp for Breath

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082688409_0:0:2908:1637_1200x675_80_0_0_936469eab6a2a75770b8514b0a72bf94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104221082698608-indias-oxygen-woes-delhi-and-haryana-desperate-for-o2-as-covid-patients-gasp-for-breath/

    COVID patients in India's capital Delhi are in urgent need of oxygen as the second wave of the virus wreaks havoc in the country, which recorded 314,835 new infections in the last 24 hours, the world's highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

    Delhi and the neighbouring Haryana state are vying for oxygen for virus patients as the Supreme Court took a suo moto cognisance of the COVID situation on Thursday, giving it executive power. 

    On the same day, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal sent a tweet about the plight on a COVID patient – who is on oxygen support in hospital – to the Haryana and federal governments, asking them to send O2 to the capital.

    ​The severe shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the country also prompted the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to say that "India is almost at a point of a national emergency."

    On Thursday, a three-judge bench in the Supreme Court, headed by CJI Justice Bobde, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to draw up a national plan. "We have four issues primarily in mind – supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, and manner of vaccination," Bobde said. 

    A day earlier, the Delhi High Court called out the federal government for not sending enough oxygen to hospitals for COVID patients, saying "it seems human life is not important for the state."

    "You are not exploring all avenues to augment oxygen supply. Beg, borrow, or steal," the court told the federal government on Wednesday. 

    Also on Wednesday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij accused the Delhi government of "looting oxygen tankers from Haryana."

    ​On Thursday, hospitals in Delhi sent desperately appealed for more O2. Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Dr Sangeeta Reddy tweeted:

    ​Opposition Congress leaders have slammed the government for the O2 shortage. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general Secretary of Indian National Congress questioned India's oxygen policy in a series of tweets.

    The severe shortage of oxygen in Delhi has forced Delhi Chief Kejriwal to seek help from Haryana Chief Manohar Lal who "assured full support."

    On Thursday, the country reached the grim milestone of recording the world's record daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections as a second wave of the pandemic sweeps through India. As many as 2,104 virus-related deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

    However, the recovery rate of COVID patients has improved as the fatality rate dropped to 1.16 percent. 

     

    Related:

    'It's a War-Like Situation': Lawmakers in India Want Special Parliament Session to Discuss COVID-19
    Live Updates: India Reports Record 314,835 New COVID-19 Cases
    More States in India Demand Indian Railways to Run 'Oxygen Express' as COVID-19 Cases Soar
    Tags:
    oxygen, COVID-19, Haryana, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse