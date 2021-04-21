Register
12:18 GMT21 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021.

    India Reduces Duty on Importing 'Life-Saving' Remdesivir From Bangladesh Amid Domestic Shortage

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082691772_0:0:3046:1712_1200x675_80_0_0_c38dd63fb015eb90613cd9ef6736ab05.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104211082686916-india-reduces-duty-on-importing-life-saving-remdesivir-from-bangladesh-amid-domestic-shortage/

    Facing a virulent second COVID wave, India is already ramping up its manufacturing capacity to produce the drug Remdesivir, which is being extensively employed by doctors to manage COVID symptoms in severely ill patients. On Monday, India reduced the import duty on the drug, paving the way for its import from neighbouring Bangladesh.

    The Indian government on Wednesday reduced the import duty on Remdesivir, a key drug being employed by doctors to manage COVID symptoms, amid a widespread shortage of the medicine as the nation grapples with a virulent second wave.

    “Considering the immediate requirement on the recommendation of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the Department of Revenue has reduced the customs duty on Remdesivir and its API/KSM. This step will further augment domestic availability of Remdesivir injections," India’s federal Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Devaragunda Venkappa Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday, citing a 20 April order from the federal Finance Ministry.

    The federal order reasoned that it was in the “public interest” to reduce the import duty on the Remdesivir injection.

    Jharkhand state Health Minister ​Banna Gupta had told Sputnik that the state authorities had been waiting for permission from the federal government to import the drug, having identified a drug manufacturer in Bangladesh to fulfil the order.

    He cited the letter penned by Jharkhand’s State Chief Hemant Soren to federal Minister Gowda on Sunday, in which the state head sought permission from the federal authorities to import the drug into India.

    ​“Since we could not get the Remdesivir as per our requirement from the Indian manufacturer, we started exploring the international market for procuring Remdesivir. We have been able to get a quotation from BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals for 50,000 vials of Demsivir IV injection (Remdesivir) at the total cost of one million US dollars, which the Jharkhand government is willing to procure at the earliest in light of the pressing need for this medicine.

    “I would request you to allow the import of this medicine so that we could save precious lives at the earliest,” Soren had stated.

    In his communication to the federal minister, Soren flagged the “acute scarcity” of the drug in his home state of Jharkhand, pointing out that it had received only 8,038 vials of Remdesivir in federal supplies in the previous fortnight despite ordering 76,640 vials.

    “You are aware that Remdesivir is a very important and vital medicine in the treatment protocol of a COVID 19 case,” he highlighted.

    Reacting to India’s decision to reduce import duties on the drug as well as its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner to New Delhi Toufique Hasan told Sputnik that Dhaka was “ready to assist” its neighbour in the hour of need.

    He confirmed that only the Jharkhand government has placed an order with the BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals so far.

    The shortage of live saving drugs, oxygen and other life-saving equipment has become particularly acute in recent weeks, amid a daily average spurt of over 200,000 infections experienced over the last week.

    Besides importing the drug, New Delhi is also ramping up its manufacturing capacity to produce the drug domestically. Mansukh Mandaviya, the federal Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, said on Sunday that the country would double its capacity to produce the antiviral drug to 300,000 vials per day in the next 15 days.

    Mandaviya also stated that the government had given permission to 20 new factories to augment the domestic production of Remdesivir.

    In its sharpest daily spike in cases to date, India reported more than 295,000 infections on Wednesday, per the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The country’s COVID caseload now stands at just over 15 million, the second highest in the world.

    Related:

    India Only Country Where Private Firms Decide Price of COVID Vaccine, Ex-Finance Minister Says
    Zydus Cadila Launches India's Least Expensive Version of 'Remdesivir' Amid Reported Shortage
    WHO Advises Against Use of Gilead's Remdesivir as Coronavirus Treatment
    Tags:
    Jharkhand, COVID-19, India, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Jennifer Starr Dodd reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, 20 April 2021.
    George Floyd: How America Reacted to Derek Chauvin's Guilty Verdict
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse